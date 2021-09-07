Emergency response: Haiti earthquake, August 2021 – February 2022 – Haiti





The main characters:

2,207 dead and more than 12,000 wounded

650,000 people need humanitarian aid; Including 260,000 children

130,000 homes partially or completely destroyed

53 health facilities were partially damaged and 6 destroyed

308 schools destroyed or severely damaged

55 The water supply network was severely damaged. 81,000 people lost access to their drinking water source

Situation overview

On August 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern region of Haiti, which severely affected the provinces of South, Nieps and Grand Anse. In the aftermath of the earthquake, the three counties were inundated by Tropical Depression Grace, further disrupting access to water, sanitation, shelter and other essential services. The latest figures show that 800,000 people, including 340,000 children, were affected by the earthquake, which left more than 2,200 dead and more than 12,000 injured.

Assessments are ongoing: Initial reports indicate that nearly 53,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 77,000 homes have been damaged, while 6 health facilities have been reported destroyed and 53 destroyed. Schools have been severely affected, with 308 schools damaged or destroyed (according to initial estimates), leaving 100,000 children are at risk of losing their education this year. Early WASH assessments found that 55 piped water supply systems were severely damaged and more than 1,800 with minor damage. Preliminary findings in the Child Protection Report highlight the risks of family separation, unaccompanied and separated children, gender-based violence, child trafficking and smuggling, and important needs for psychosocial support. Preliminary estimates indicate that households’ ability to cover their basic needs is less than 25% of the minimum expenditure basket. The devastating effects on assets and livelihoods, along with the increased need for recovery, will exacerbate the deprivations already experienced by the most vulnerable families with children, particularly female-headed households. Furthermore, criminal violence and insecurity complicate the humanitarian response, with gangs controlling the main road from Port-au-Prince to the affected area.

The earthquake could not have come at the worst of times for Haiti, which is still reeling from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and an escalation of gang violence that has displaced some 19,000 people in the metropolitan area, while 4.4 million people were already in need of aid. Humanity before the earth earthquake in the country, including 2.2 million children. In addition, the increasing cases of COVID-19 are adding pressure to an already fragile health system.

