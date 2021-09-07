US military ends contribution to earthquake relief operations in Haiti





In less than three weeks, the Combined Task Force for Haiti carried out 671 relief missions.

WASHINGTON – The US military has been very busy in recent days, coordinating more than 100,000 evacuations in Afghanistan and providing relief from Cyclone Ida.

We should not forget the incredible efforts of an estimated 1,200 military personnel to help the people of Haiti in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck the island nation last month.

An earthquake of magnitude seven point two struck the island on August 14, killing more than 2,000 people, injuring 12,000 and destroying 150,000 homes.

Less than 24 hours later, the US Army was in action.

Combined Task Force Haiti was established in Port-au-Prince and is implemented by all US military branches. The task force provided air medical evacuation, delivered aid and transported supplies.

They packed six ships, including the Norfolk-based amphibious transport dock USS Arlington, along with 19 helicopters and eight transport aircraft.

The final numbers speak for themselves:

Combined Joint Task Force Haiti has conducted 671 personnel assistance and response air missions. They delivered nearly 600,000 pounds of humanitarian goods, including food, water, medical equipment, and other critical relief supplies. In addition, they have relocated nearly 200 aid workers and helped or rescued 477 people.

It’s the kind of thing the US military is really good at.

Major General Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Center Staff for Regional Operations, spoke last week at a Pentagon briefing.

According to a press release, as of last Friday, the Haitian government, the US Agency for International Development, the Department of Defense and US Southern Command had jointly decided that “US military assets are no longer required.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Navy announced that the aircraft carrier USS Arlington would return to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday morning.

According to the United Nations, more than 95 NGOs and other international organizations are now providing humanitarian aid and supporting relief operations in Haiti.

Haiti is still recovering from the January 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people and injured another 300,000.

