Haiti earthquake: Thousands in dire need of healthcare and safe drinking water – Haiti





PORT-AU-PRINCE, PANAMA, GENEVA, September 7, 2021 – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warns that access to health care and safe drinking water is critical in the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14 .

More than 212,000 people have been affected by damaged water systems, limiting their access to safe water and hygiene, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases.

Philippe Del Cid, Head of IFRC Operations in Haiti, said:

“Damage assessments conducted by the Haitian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies show that there are severe health and WASH needs. Providing health care, ensuring access to safe drinking water and promoting hygiene are vital at this stage of the humanitarian response. Prevent disease outbreaks and save lives.”

To respond to health and hygiene needs, the Haitian Red Cross and the International Federation distributed water and hygiene kits to 2,115 families in the provinces of Nips and Sade. They also received other relief items such as tarpaulins, blankets and kitchen supplies. In all, the International Federation and its network have already delivered 199 tons of relief items to the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. From there, it is transported to the affected areas by land, air or sea.

“More distributions are scheduled over the coming weeks, despite the challenging context. Delivering humanitarian aid is a complex task due to factors such as damaged roads, food insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and social and political instability.”

Preventing the spread of waterborne diseases through access to safe water and promoting hygiene is at the heart of the earthquake response. The Red Cross has already set up two water stations in the remote area of ​​Lasili. These plants will produce 60,000 liters of clean and safe water per day for 4,000 people. More plants will be created in the following weeks, starting with one at Grand’Anse.

There is also an increased risk of vector-borne diseases and respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. This is the result of a combination of displacement, poor shelter choices, and a lack of adequate access to potable water. The Red Cross continues to strengthen public health measures, including measures to protect against COVID-19, to mitigate the risks of an outbreak.

Dr. Gitto Jean-Pierre, President of the Haitian Red Cross, said:

Haiti faces intersecting crises: pandemic, earthquake and pre-existing humanitarian needs. In coordination with the authorities, communities, partners and stakeholders, the Red Cross will continue to work tirelessly to help and prepare the most vulnerable communities. Another potential emergency that could threaten their lives.”

The situation in the affected communities may deteriorate further, as Haiti is likely to experience more weather-related disasters in the following weeks and months. The Caribbean is in the middle of hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30 and peaks between August and October. In anticipation of these disasters, humanitarian teams on the ground support the Haitian Red Cross’ preparedness plans.

In support of those still in need, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched Emergency Fund (DREF) funding and launched an emergency appeal of CHF 10 million to continue providing life-saving humanitarian aid and earthquake recovery support.

