Children’s Page: The 1886 earthquake led some in Baltimore to believe their homes were haunted





Baltimore – Severe earthquakes in Maryland are fairly rare, which ensures they make headlines every single rumble across the region.

The US Geological Survey reported that a 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the area on June 25, followed two days later by a 1.7 aftershock whose epicenter was near the Edmondson Village shopping center in western Baltimore.

In August, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Clarksville in Howard County. The epicenter was Heritage Heights Park and could be felt as north as Eldersburg and south into Silver Spring.

There were no injuries or damage from the earthquakes, which were considered minor. According to the US Geological Survey, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, while a 6.3-magnitude earthquake is classified as strong.

The Maryland Geological Survey classifies the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachian region as having “moderate low-level seismic activity”.

The first reported earthquake in Maryland occurred on April 25, 1758, and struck south of Annapolis, but there are no records of its strength, according to the Maryland Geological Survey. Experts estimate that its size may have been 3.5 or 3.7. The strongest confirmed earthquake was the 3.1 that passed through Hancock in western Maryland in 1978.

“What explains the earth’s shaking and rolling down Maryland at times can be blamed on the Marticville Line, two layers of rock that roughly parallel the Mason-Dixon Line,” The Sun reported in a 1986 article.

The earthquake that Baltimore residents have been talking about for years wasn’t even from here.

It was the great earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina, of August 31, 1886, that caused a spasm of nerves not only in Baltimore, but as far north as Boston, as far west as Chicago and Milwaukee, and as far south as New Orleans.

The shocks caused by this earthquake, which was estimated to have a magnitude of 7.0, were felt even in Cuba and Bermuda.

Beginning at 9:50 p.m., the quake shook northward and by the time the tremor reached Baltimore at 10:05 p.m., residents had virtually thrown out their beds and dishes smashed to the floor from cabinets, sending panicked people fleeing into their homes. It was haunted by people who thought their homes were haunted.

For an hour after the seismic event, the phones rang widely in the city room of the newspaper and then located in the Sun Iron Building on East Baltimore Street, out of fear and curiosity, looking for more details about what had happened.

The Sun reported the following day: “While the shaking occurred at a time of year when malaria should have been rife, it has been suggested that the Earth may have had a small malaria attack due to the sudden drop in the thermometer yesterday.” morning. “Whatever the cause of the shock, there was a very perceptible earthquake at about ten and five minutes and it lasted about half a minute.”

In Guilford, which was the summer estate of A. S. Abell, founder of The Sun, the house shook as chandeliers swung back and forth, I reported Abell’s astonishment.

An Oak Street resident phoned his North Charles Street pharmacy and “received intelligence that the bottles in the establishment were dancing as if they were in high happiness,” the newspaper reported.

A man living near the intersection of Broadway and Bank Street thought he was having a bout of vertigo as his desk moved from side to side as he worked. Another man sitting in his house got dizzy when his chair slid across the room as pictures on the wall bounced up and down from shaking.

Young women dancing at 146 N Street. Charles, stopped as soon as the ground began to tremble under their feet, and in a wild street Mrs. Buckeye’s bed shook so violently that she thought a man was hiding under it, according to The Sun.

Frederick County farmers told the newspaper that the quake shook for more than two minutes, while there were reports from Cambridge that it caused “nausea for a number of people who were asleep”.

For a Baltimore resident, the earthquake proved to be a good thing. For years Mr. Thackerman had been spoiled by two windows in his office on Eutaw Street which he was unable to close; They suddenly fell into an accident.

The captain of the incoming steamer, Ewing, the revenue cutter approaching the bay, gave this account to The Sun of the hake’some.

“A strong storm came from the north. Every time there was a strange and strange appearance of everything. Nothing seemed normal. In the sky the stars were shooting in all directions, and the raging seas were so charged with phosphorous that no one on board remembered such a show.”

While the earthquake killed 38 Charleston residents, destroyed telegraph lines and railroads and cut off the city from the outside world, damage in Baltimore was mainly limited to broken crockery, glassware, and, in many cases, a spasm of nerves.

