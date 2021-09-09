Wilmington Nonprofit Founder Helps Haiti Earthquake Victims





Wilmington, NC (WWAY) – More than three weeks have passed since a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,000 people and causing extensive damage.

One Wilmington woman is working with a non-profit to help those affected, with immediate relief and long-term recovery.

Becky Greaves co-founded Haiti Awake in 2014 after falling in love with the people and culture of Haiti during an important trip. It is a Christian-based non-profit organization that equips local Christians to reach out to their communities and country by demonstrating Christ’s love at work.

Graves recently returned from a trip to the country, and described what she witnessed.

“We went through this area that I think every day comes and goes, and the best way I know to describe it would be as if you were driving down College Road and every block on College Road collapsed,” Graves said. “My brain couldn’t even comprehend it all.”

The non-profit organization, which employs only Haitians, has so far raised more than $60,000 in donations. Help like this is badly needed, Graves says.

“There is no government program to help you, too little infrastructure, too few resources, no insurance,” she said.

$13,000 is earmarked for food and other supplies, and $40,000 for rebuilding efforts,

“The first house we build because it’s in a remote area, it’s going to cost almost as much to get the materials there as the materials themselves,” Greaves said.

That construction is expected to cost about $13,000, but Graves says other homes in more densely populated areas should cost about half that. In total, Haiti Oak plans to build five to ten homes.

Graves says she wants to share the stories of those who suffer, so that it becomes more than just a statistic.

“Unfortunately, what often happens with disasters is the news cycle changes and we move on to another disaster,” she said. “I mean let’s just look at what has happened since the Haiti earthquake – we’ve had Afghanistan and Louisiana and we’ve had New York and New Jersey.”

If you would like to contribute to this effort, you can make a donation here.

You can follow Haiti Wake Up on Facebook here.

