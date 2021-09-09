The first earthquake came in Mexico, then the strange blue lights. People are afraid of the end of the worldExBulletin





An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale rocked the city of Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday. After the earthquake, Mexicans shared videos of flashes of blue lights twinkling across the sky. Getty Images / Getty Images .

Mexicans are posting stunning videos of flashes of blue lights seen shining across the sky when a powerful earthquake hit the country’s Pacific port city of Acapulco on Wednesday.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck 11 miles northeast of the resort town in the southwestern state of Guerrero. At least one person was killed, buildings were damaged, and rockslides littered a major highway, but the quake did not cause extensive damage.

Although nerve rattle.

Residents felt 200 miles away in Mexico City, and it took about a minute, residents fled into the streets as buildings swayed, sidewalks undulated and blue lights flashed brilliantly in the sky.

Twitter users posted videos of the blue flashes.

Soon, users began using the hashtag “Apocalipsis,” Spanish for the biblical term referring to the end of the world, the end of the world.

It is a fairly regular phenomenon

Not to worry — blue lights aren’t a sign that the end of the world is approaching, says Troy Scheinbrot, a Rutgers University physicist.

“If that had happened, the apocalypse would have happened a thousand years ago when this was first discovered,” Scheinbrot said. In an interview with NPR, he said that the phenomenon of so-called earthquake lights has been recorded historically and occurs fairly regularly.

Some scientists believe that the eruption of light, or luminosity, is caused by the friction of rocks near the Earth’s crust, releasing energy into the atmosphere. It produces a flash of light near the surface of the planet.

Scheinbrot has attempted to recreate the phenomena in his lab, and says he has measured voltage changes similar to what happens when the Earth’s crust slips in an earthquake.

The scientifically curious urges to take a roll of masking tape in a dark cupboard and peel the tape off quickly. Scheinbrot says it will emit a glow of light. But he cautions against attaching “earthquake lights” or EQL and experimenting with duct tape too closely, as there are still plenty of scientists who don’t know.

There is disagreement about what actually causes the flickers

The USGS explains this on its website, saying: “Geophysicists differ in the extent to which they believe individual reports of unusual illumination near the time and epicenter of the earthquake actually represent the EQL.”

Victor Manuel Cruz-Atenza, a seismologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, believes in this phenomenon, but says that last night’s sky was filled with a lot of electrical activity from a rainstorm.

“We certainly can’t relate the earthquake to the light show we saw last night, especially given the rainstorm we’re seeing,” he told NPR. He said it was hard for him to discern the difference in many of the videos he had seen on social media tours.

But both worlds agree that there are likely to be greater chances of seeing blue flashes across Mexico’s skies. And many Mexicans point out that it will most likely happen during September at some point. This is when many of Mexico’s greatest earthquakes hit, including the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the state of Oaxaca exactly four years ago on September 7, 2017. The devastating 1985 earthquake of 8.0 also struck Mexico City September 19 of that year .

This caused Twitter users to rename the month, Septiemble, a combination of “September” and “Tremble” in Spanish.

