The State Preservation Entity looks forward to improving earthquake early warning





This story is for Techwire Insider members.

This story is for Techwire Insider members. Log in below to read this story or learn about membership. The state Department of Technology, on behalf of a major conservation entity, is looking for a solution that will improve earthquake early warning.

In a call for bids (IFB) issued September 7, the California Department of Technology (CDT), statewide technology procurement (STP) on behalf of the California Department of Conservation (DOC) is seeking to purchase technology that will scale up existing technology. Earthquake early warning technology from “activated” to “real-time” system. Among the fast food:

In “One-Time Procurement of Approved Goods”, STP generally seeks “IT Equipment (Seismic Recorders/Accessories, Cellular Modems… hereinafter referred to as “SMIP Telecom Equipment (Strong Mobility Software)”). The current state SMIP adopts on various statewide “seismic recording stations” that “record seismic activity and send seismic activity data to a server in the California Strong Motion Instrument Program (CSMIP) data center.” This data allows the software to create state seismic maps that enable state and local governments to advise first responders. Regarding earthquake response.However, the current SMIP system is an “on” system – meaning that the loggers it relies on do not send data back to the server “unless the magnitude of the vibration is high enough to exceed a threshold” the logger activates. When this happens , the logger “pulls data from the buffer and creates a file” – which is sent to a SMIP server, which then processes the earthquake log. CSMIP is required by state law “a powerful motion data, maintenance, and monitoring tool” and processing” obtained from seismic stations and structures. Under a contract with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD), it “obtains information and maintains tools within multiple ground response stations and hospitals.” State emergency responders use recorded data and in the long run, it improves “seismic structural design,” making buildings more earthquake-resistant. Entities business here needs to upgrade the state network to a “real-time” system with “recorders sending seismic data to the CSMIP server continuously” so that when an earthquake occurs, the software data center already has “the complete data so that the part of the log that corresponds to the earthquake is available on Immediately.” The state said this would enable faster response and “the creation and deployment of seismic products for CSMIP clients such as Cal OES, Caltrans (California Department of Transportation), OSHPD, DWR (California Department of Water Resources), etc.” This conversion, according to the IFB, will be made “by purchasing equipment (recorders, accelerometers, modems and associated cables) to upgrade an existing station to a real-time recording station or build a new one.” The purchase order includes telecom equipment for three projects, State Appliances – Hospitals, Earthquake Early Warning Project, and CSMIP Appliances. Equipment required are three 24-channel obsidian recorders and associated cables; and a 48 KMI ES-U2 single-axis accelerometer EpiSensor and associated cables, for “hospital devices,” according to FIFA. There are also 70 four-channel obsidian recorders and 70 cellular modems for earthquake early warning. There are nine 16-channel obsidian recorders, six 12-channel obsidian recorders, a 32-channel obsidian, and an 8-channel obsidian; and 35 cellular modems for CSMIP Instrumentation. The contract is for a one-time purchase, and its expected value is not mentioned. Written questions are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday; The answers will come on September 22nd. Bidder contact information is due to be submitted by 20 September. Bids are due by 5 pm on October 4 and will be evaluated until October 11. The contract is expected to be awarded on October 15 and to be executed on October 18. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techwire.net/news/state-conservation-entity-looks-to-improve-earthquake-early-warning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos