Furniture Refinishing vs Furniture Restoration: What’s The Difference

If you have an old piece of furniture or simply an item that you treasure, then you will know that over time the look and finish of the item will fade, especially if it has been neglected.

Of course, you may simply be looking to purchase a new piece of furniture. But, wanting to be environmentally friendly, you’ve opted for a pre-owned piece that has seen better days.

The good news is that any piece of furniture can be refinished or restored. You simply need to know the difference. It is also worth noting that if you have a valuable piece of furniture it is better to get an expert in furniture restorations to do this for you. It will ensure the value is retained.

Restoration

Restoring the furniture is the best option if your item has cosmetic damage, faded top coat, but it is otherwise in fairly good condition.

Restoring the furniture means cleaning the piece, perhaps making a few light replacements, such as a joint, and applying new topcoats. The aim is to make the piece look brand new again while using non-invasive techniques. The majority of the item will still be original with very few adjustments.

However, the key point here is that the item of furniture is not badly damaged, it has simply suffered from neglect or old age.

This is the perfect approach for a piece of furniture that is structurally sound but needs to be freshened up. However, it can also be applied to furniture that has small issues, such as a touch of woodworm.

A restoration specialist will be able to replace key parts of the furniture to remove damaged or rotten wood and still leave the piece looking perfect.

Refinishing

In contrast, refinishing is much more complicated as the aim is to strip the outer layer of your piece and then recoat or refinish it with a new coat that matches the original.

Refinishing is more invasive as you are removing the original coat and then applying a new one. You’ll need to chemically strip the original coat, sand the item, and paint on your chosen coat. Ideally, it will be refinished to look the same as when new, it may even look better than new as you can take this opportunity to change the topcoat.

Interchangeable Terms

Many people see refinishing and restoration as the same thing. This is generally because most experts specialize in both as many items of furniture need both treatments to look like new again.

However, it is important to note that they are two different things and that valuable pieces of furniture, especially antiques, shouldn’t be refinished if you want to retain their value.

Instead, you’ll need to see an expert who can replicate the original coating and help the piece to look its best, without decreasing its value.

Before you jump in to tackle a refinishing or restoration project yourself, remember that it involves careful sanding and intricate work. This is one job that is generally best left to the professionals.