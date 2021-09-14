Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.9 earthquake – Fairbanks North Star Parish, 40 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, on Monday, September 13, 2021 9:56 p.m. (GMT-8)





Delta Junction, Alaska (66.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] /Mild Shake (MMI IV)/Shake and Roll/15-20secs: Was in Delta Junction, noticed a slight trembling, thought it was military, but then the items in the house visibly shook, and some dishes shook. | 3 users found this interesting.

Fairbanks, Alaska (63.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: Sitting in the living room and feeling my chair move. | One user found this interesting.

Northeast of Lake Harding, Alaska, near Louis de M (4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical & Horizontal Swing / 10-15secs: I was having a hard time lifting me up and down 2-4 inches off the ground, so my adrenaline spiked but no fear it’s like being in a tornado in the pictures The navy on the oblique wall furniture was jumping up and down | One user found this interesting.

Airway Dr. Arctic AK / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Ratchet, shaking: I woke up just before it happened, heard a rattling sound and the house started shaking. The cat looked but did not move. Daughter written in the arctic to see if she felt it too but she didn’t. | One user found this interesting.

Westmark, Fairbanks / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 30-60 seconds: Moderate shaking. The entire hotel building moves sideways for 20-30 seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Farmers’ Ring, Fairbanks Northstar, Alaska (66.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Fairbanks, Alaska (61.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 30-60 seconds

Lake Healy, southeast of Fairbanks County, Alaska (87.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Fairbanks, Alaska (61.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): Upstairs in my bed and my bed started shaking a little

Badger, Fairbanks Northstar, Alaska (56.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

84.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] /Mild shaking (MMI IV) /Horizontal (lateral) swaying: I was in bed and thought my big dog was scratching himself as he leaned on my bed. The bed shook well.

Fairbanks Alaska, China Ridge / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds: Shaking and shaking woke me up from sleep.

Regal Movie Tbeater, Fairbanks AK / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Sitting inside the cinema, I felt the whole theater shaking. Don’t mistake it for an earthquake…..a strong shaking for about 10 seconds.

Eielson Air Force Base / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / My Head Swing (Up and Down) / 5-10 Seconds: Biggest one I’ve ever felt.

Sleep / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Crackle, Vibration / 20-30 seconds

Aurora Fairbanks Neighborhood / Low Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10sec

Arctic / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Mild shaking (reported by our app)

Fairbanks / Weak rocking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: back and forth motion

The house (69.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking

Best western hotel in fairbanks. (70.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: mild shaking

Matt Island Homes Fairbanks AC / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Moderate shaking for a few seconds threw me.

Eielson Air Force Base / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / My Head Swing (Up and Down) / 5-10 Seconds: Biggest one I’ve ever felt.

total, AK / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Ester Alaska (81.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: I didn’t feel it, but instead heard things shaking

delta junction / mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibration: shaking

Fairbanks / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / Very short: My bed shook enough to feel like it was moving from side to side for a short time

Fairbanks City Limits / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 sec: sharp initial tremor followed by rattle/shaking with a faint lap at the end.

3664 Lawrence Road Alaska Arctic / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: shooting a house for about 5-10 seconds

Fairbanks International Airport / Slight shake (MMI III) / slight roll (tilt sideways along one direction) / 2-5 seconds

Arctic Alaska (42.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Moderate, short-lived shaking

Eielson AFB (31.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: the house was shaking then I felt like I was rocking

Fairbanks 660 Fairbanks Street (69.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Shake and Roll / 5-10secs: I rolled in shaking at the first building with intensity and then rolled a little faster than it came in.

5 miles badger arctic road / mild shake (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds: sharp shake. Nothing fell. Hanging items sway heavily. no damage

Eielson AFB, AK (31.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Ester, ak / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 1-2 sec: just shake the house

Arctic Alaska / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 30-60 seconds: First heard, then vibrate.

Eielson Afb / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Fairbanks / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Clank, shaking / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking

Fairbanks / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds: Weak shake

Fairbanks (62.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 30-60 seconds: I was shaking my head.

Arctic (43.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: At 10pm the room I was in started to panic and shake, loose bodies around me swaying and shaking, and my door sounded like there were harsh taps and a few bangs

Fort Wainwright, AK / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Both vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds

Eielson AFB / imperceptible / rumble, vibrate / 10-15 sec: na

Fairbanks (57.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: afraid…waiting for things to fly off the bookshelf

5 miles W North Pole, / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: Mild Shake 5-10 seconds. (reported by our app)

99701 (62.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: While we were sitting on the couch we heard rattling all over the house, my dog ​​started barking and felt it would last longer than most people.

Arctic, Alaska / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

288 Rambling Rd Fairbanks ak / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Simple rolling (sideways tilting along one direction) / 10-15 seconds

Eielson AFB / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Canadian Salcha / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 sec: severe sudden tremor followed by moderate shaking that gradually diminishes.

Eielson AFB / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Arctic / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shaking: my knees were shaking, the main support beam in the house rattling. Picture frames, rattling lamps.

BADGER / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

1649 Harper Street, Delta Jet. , weak shaking / ac / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: two-wave shaking.

Eelson Air Force Base / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

North (45.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) /Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 sec: I heard it in bed like a thunderbolt and then my whole house squeaked and it started to vibrate side by side. Then I slowed down and woke up and stunned my dog

Fort Wainwright / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 15-20 seconds: Whole house vibrate and moderate vibrate

Wardrobes / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 5-10 seconds

Arctic, Alaska (57.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short: House rattling while watching TV

Fairbanks Peg Wood Resort / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Shake, shake / 15-20 seconds: The blinds on the patio door were shaking… I was resting on the sofa several vibrations. No rolling about 20 seconds

Chyna Ridge / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Fairbanks (63.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV): I was sitting at my table upstairs and then felt the earthquake.

314 Juneau Ave Fairbanks, AK / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Light shaking shook the heater doors and woke the dogs.

Gold Stream Valley north of Fairbanks (79.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 1-2 sec: One severe vertical tremor on a bedrock.

Arctic Alaska / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking

Fairbanks (37 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Mild shaking (MMI IV) /Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 seconds: I was sitting on our sofa and felt the flat shaking for about 20 seconds. Was a little worried things would fall off. Thank God he did nothing.

Wainwright’s feet / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: felt barracks shaking, nose rumbling like

Arctic Alaska / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: sofa shakes, pictures on the wall moving water bottles on the table

Fairbanks / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Lying in bed my entire bed shook and my makeup was peeling off my desk next to me

Arctic / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Fairbanks (69.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) /Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds: Woke me up from a dead sleep. No items were damaged but I miss most earthquakes, which was very good.

Fairbanks, AK / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 seconds: Bad shaking for 35 seconds. Then a smaller vibration for another 20 seconds (reported by our app)

Badger A (55.8 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds: I felt the urge to vibrate and probably like to move up and down. The whole hose was shaking.

Fairbanks, AK / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Shaking and rolling / 20-30 seconds: Lateral shaking. (Reported by our app)

Eielson AFB / Swinging (MMI IV) / Swinging (lateral) / 2-5 sec

