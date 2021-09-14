Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 3.5 – 9.7 km southeast of Los Llanos de Arridan, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 7:00 AM (GMT +1)





Los Llanos de Aridane / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Too short: I was sleeping and the shaking woke me up | One user found this interesting.

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (1.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (6.4 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (10.2 km N from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: Weak but steady shaking.

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (6.4 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 seconds: Wake up

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (1.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (1.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Adige / no hair

Puerto de la Cruz (131.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Playa de las Americas / No hair

El Paso / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guargacho / I didn’t feel: I was sleeping and didn’t wake up

Adeje, Tenerife, Spain / No hair

La Palma (8.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: mild shaking, rattling sounds

Todoque/Very weak shaking (MMI II): It was a deep rolling and crack in the windows. At night there were 10 more light earthquakes here.

Los Llanos de Aridan (9.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 sec: Was asleep

SO from Los Llanos / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking: faint gurgling, slight furniture shaking

Santa Cruz de la Palma / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hotel Fuencalente Teneguia / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Shake occurred around 7am this morning

Tegals / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

El Paso / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: crack followed by slight vibration, 3 seconds

Mazo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Puerto Naos / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hotel Princess / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, vibrating / Very short: bed moved

Los llanos de aridane / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Todoque / Los Llanos de Aridane (4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds: Short duration but I can feel it

Princess Hotel / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: wardrobe rattling and bed shaking (reported by our app)

