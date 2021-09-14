Health insurance in Haiti when the earthquake destroyed hospitals – Haiti





UNICEF works to ensure the continuity of health care.

Nazer Roslin, 42, brought her two-and-a-half-year-old son to OFATMA Hospital in Les Cayes to seek care. When the earthquake struck, she managed to save her son but after a wall fell on him.

“When I heard the earthquake, I was running to get out of the house. I was going to take my son when the house collapsed and part of the wall fell on him. I was in a hurry to get out, but I had time to grab him, and pull him out of the rubble. I broke one leg and injured the other. His arm too. He’s 2 years 6 months old. I still don’t feel well, I still have headaches and live with some anxiety.”

On August 14, 2021, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southwestern counties of the South and Grand Anse and Nippes. More than 2,200 people were killed, 12,700 people were injured, and 137,000 homes were destroyed, leaving thousands of people in dire need of assistance.

Nazir’s son was among 527 patients who sought care at Ofatma Hospital in Les Cayes, in the Southern province, over the two days following the disaster.

“We had several children. One case moved me a lot. It is a child who had to be amputated traumatically and cannot be saved. Several children arrive with abdominal trauma we have had here and we continue to follow up. There were many women as well,” said Dr. Jean Santilos Misero. , head of the hospital, “But we don’t have exact numbers on the number of women and children.”

Within hours of the earthquake, 34 emergency medical kits containing essential medical supplies – including gloves, pain relievers, antibiotics and syringes – to treat 50,000 earthquake victims over a three-month period were delivered to 19 major hospitals in the south.

“For me, UNICEF is the NGO that was there first. Its help was welcome because we had a shortage of gloves, kits, etc. We hope that UNICEF will continue to help us protect our patients,” said Dr. Misero.

The earthquake damaged or destroyed some 82 health facilities, challenging the health system to keep pace with the expanding health needs resulting from maintaining access to life-saving assistance while continuing to provide essential maternal and child health services. Some rural communities in the affected areas were unable to access functional health facilities due to the damage to infrastructure.

Three weeks after the earthquake, when roads were cleared of large blocks that had rolled down slopes due to landslides and some bridges were gradually being repaired and resilient again, UNICEF equipped 24 teams of mobile clinics with essential medical supplies and medicines for deployment in 18 remote areas in the three regions. The most difficult. Hitting departments to provide basic health care up close.

“Since the earthquake, we haven’t had a clinic in Roche-à-Bateau. I really appreciate this clinic because it has brought us good things,” said Vinithy Lewis, mother of five, of Nathan in Roche-à-Bateau, a remote town in the southern province. She takes care of the children.

To ensure continuity of health care, national volunteer orthopedic surgeons and anesthesiologists have been deployed, and tents have been erected in 28 severely damaged health facilities as temporary health facilities to house essential medicines, medical equipment and office supplies. With emergency rooms damaged by the disaster, a 72-square-meter yard was installed in the yard of Ovatma Hospital 24 hours after the earthquake to provide life-saving care to patients.

“I have no words to thank all UNICEF staff, but I still hope that UNICEF will continue to help us in the medium term after emergency assistance. Actions need to be taken in the short term, but also in the medium and long term. We actually hope that you will help us UNICEF is in the process of arranging the building or constructing prefabricated buildings, so that we can provide care to our patients.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/securing-health-haiti-when-earthquake-ruined-hospitals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos