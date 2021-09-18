A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Sokal, the epicenter near Carson





A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Carson and the surrounding area at 7:58 p.m. Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located in the city limits of Carson near Dolores Street Elementary School.

As of about 8:30 p.m., Carson City had received no reports of damage from the quake, although some people have expressed concerns about burning at the nearby Marathon Oil Refinery.

No damage is currently reported in Carson City after the M4.4 earthquake. Normal burning takes place in the refinery without any danger to the public. Evaluations are ongoing. #CarsonEarthquake

– Ready Carson (@ReadyCarson) Sep 18, 2021

A Marathon spokesperson confirmed that the torches, which are “safety devices,” are “working as intended,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Although no major injuries or damage were reported, those who felt the earthquake were still shaken.

Carson resident Deshaun Harris said the quake shook his car “crazy.”

“If you can rock a 4,000-pound car, that’s a problem,” Harris said.

Hundreds of reactions poured in after news of the earthquake was posted on KTLA’s Facebook page, with one user describing the earthquake as “terrifying.”

“I literally heard it was coming,” they wrote. “The house was rumbling for 10 seconds.”

Another user doubted that even the initial strength of 4.4 was high enough, adding that they thought the earthquake “was much bigger.”

Moment size 4.3. The focal mechanism shows a sliding blow at a depth of 15 km.

— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 18, 2021

Check back for updates to this developing story.

