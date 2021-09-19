Earthquake threat prompts evacuations on Spanish island of La Palma – National





On Sunday, Spanish authorities began evacuating people with limited mobility on the Atlantic island of La Palma, as experts warned of stronger earthquakes and the continuing threat of a volcanic eruption.

While government experts said that an eruption was not imminent yet, there was an intensification of earthquakes near the surface of the island that belongs to the Canary Islands archipelago.

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of residents with reduced mobility from villages near the epicenter of seismic activity as a precaution. Some will be taken to a military position on the island.

A general view of Cumber Vieja, an area in the south of the island that could be affected by a possible volcanic eruption, on September 14, 2021 in Comper Vieja, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press via Getty Images)

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday as vibrations from seismic activity were felt at the surface. Stronger earthquakes are “likely to be felt and may cause damage to buildings,” the Scientific Committee of the Volcano Prevention Plan said. The Committee of Scientific Experts also noted the extension of the southwestern coast of the island to the risk of landslides.

Authorities said emergency services have been ordered to prepare to evacuate about 1,000 people if necessary.

La Palma has been on the alert this week after geologists reported a buildup of molten rock under Cumbre Vieja, a dormant volcanic ridge near the island’s southern tip. Its last eruption was in 1971.

Volcano warnings are announced according to the level of danger, rising by green, yellow, orange and red. The current yellow level requires residents of the at-risk area to be prepared to evacuate. Residents are also asked to report any sightings of gas, ash, changes in water levels or small tremors to emergency services.

Spanish geologists have been tracking the buildup of an “earthquake swarm” around La Palma for a week. An earthquake swarm is a group of earthquakes in one area over a short period and can indicate an approaching eruption.

Before a volcano erupts, there is a gradual increase in seismic activity which can build up over a long period.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in the Canary Islands archipelago. At their closest point to Africa, they are 100 kilometers from Morocco.

