Comet Gear strewn player unperturbed by Los Angeles earthquake





Screenshot: Arc System Works

Fighting games are tough even in the best of conditions, but what about competing in one during an earthquake?

Friday night, the Los Angeles area was hit by an earthquake that, while not huge, was enough to interrupt an important match during the Guilty Gear Strive show between Japan and the United States.

Renald Taxuan, the rooted Evo champion in the King of Fighters series, found himself battling not only his opponent but Mother Nature herself when a 4.3-magnitude earthquake shook his Long Beach home, which is located a few miles from the epicenter near Carson, California . And everything was recorded live (language warning).

“Oh damn, there’s an earthquake?” asks Taksuan in the clip above, his camera vibrating visibly. He bows out of sight as someone laughs off the screen, eventually answering his question, “Oh, there’s a silly earthquake!”

Despite these distractions, Tacsuan was still able to take the tour against his Japanese rival, fellow veteran Kei “BNBBN” Komada.

“Dude, really?” Taxuan said as the shaking subsided. “I just won that during the fuckin earthquake! Nothing is stopping me now. Damn that earthquake!”

Here’s another angle of the whole incident, showing Taxuan trying to protect himself and keep playing Guilty Gear Strive:

Fortunately, the slight earthquake did not appear to cause major damage or injuries, either in the Taxuan home or in the greater Los Angeles area. Such events are common in California due to the many fault lines running through the state, and most residents treat them simply as short diversions worthy of a quick Twitter update and nothing else.

In Tacsuan’s case, this meant going ahead to win his match against BNBBN by 3-1, providing a bright spot in his team’s overall defeat by the Japanese side. I think when I’ve been to the Evo Finals stage as many times as he did, a relatively small jolt wouldn’t shake your focus for very long.

