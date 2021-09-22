The Victorian town of Mansfield and two gold mines hit by earthquake and aftershocks





Two companies said that workers who were underground at gold mine sites near the epicenter of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Victoria had returned safely to the surface, with a manager at one mine later describing the moment when its building “began to shake violently”.

Key points: Three earthquakes, including a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, were detected southeast of Mansfield this morning, the mayor says it’s the first time locals remember an earthquake in the area, and locals say phone lines aren’t working in the area.

The Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) said there was damage to some buildings in the town of Mansfield, but there were no reports of injuries or damage at two nearby mines.

Mining company Kaiser Reef – which operates the A1 gold mine, about 40 kilometers from Mansfield – said about a dozen miners were underground at the time of the quake, but were safely evacuated.

The company said operations were suspended as detailed checks were carried out, but there was no visible damage to the site.

White Rock Minerals, which operates the Woods Point gold mine 60 km from the epicenter, said there were “no immediate indications of damage” despite the “significant shaking”.

The company said that nine workers who were underground at the time were confined, and all returned safely to the surface.

“We have emergency response protocols in place to check their safety, have them surface and everyone is fine, no injuries,” Managing Director Matt Gill later told ABC News.

Gill, who was at the site, said the building he was in “started shaking violently.”

“It lasted for 30 seconds, which is not a normal event caused by mining,” he said. “I got out, and we started making sure people were okay and healthy.”

“It was definitely nerve-wracking, and making sure everyone was safe was the number one priority.”

Despite the strength of the quake and the aftershocks of six aftershocks, SES said no injuries were reported.

Mansfield Zoo took to social media saying the resident animals were “all fine – a little shaken”.

“The epicenter was 41 kilometers from us, and we had a lot of rumbling and trees moving. Fortunately, there was no damage except for a few things that fell off the shelves,” the zoo said on Facebook.

“All the animals are fine – they were stunned but the shaking was only about 20 seconds and everything calmed down again.”

The Victorian town of Mansfield after an earthquake near the city. (

Supplied: Chris McConnell

)

The European Space Agency said there were reports of landslides in the northeastern Alpine region of Victoria.

Mansfieldshire Mayor Mark Holcomb was sitting at his farm home near town when the 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck around 9:15 a.m.

“I went out of the house to see if there was any damage, which doesn’t seem to have happened, but I heard a roar through the valley,” Holcomb told News Breakfast.

“It was quiet for a while after that.

“Interestingly, all the birds were berserk, so this was a real sign that something was completely wrong.”

Mayers Mansfieldshire Mark Holcomb. (

Supplied: Mansfieldshire Council

)

Mansfield is a city of about 3,400 people located about 180 kilometers northeast of Melbourne, in the Victorian Alps.

A SES spokesperson said there were reports of damage to several buildings in the Mansfield area, including the local ambulance station.

“People have been running in the streets, out of shops and so on, but there is no harm that we are aware of,” Holcomb said.

“There are some issues with telecommunications, though – I’ve had trouble accessing some phone lines, so we just need to figure out what it is.”

Mr. Holcomb has lived in the area for 20 years, and said locals had never heard of a similar earthquake in their lives.

“The locals I’ve spoken to – I’ve only spoken to a few of them – have had no experience with it, and have been here longer than I have,” he said.

download

The earthquake sounded like a truck

Chris McConnell, who works in a menswear store in Mansfield, said he “felt a bit of a bang” and thought it was a big truck coming.

“Then things got worse,” he said.

“The actual walls started reeling a little bit and I could feel it in my feet, and I thought ‘Hang on, this isn’t a truck.

“I thought” Did something explode? But there was a lot of long-range bangs.

“You could feel it through your feet, and it was a little unstable, but other than that I didn’t feel like I was in danger.”

Mansfield is located in the Victorian Alps, 180 kilometers northeast of Melbourne. (

ABC News: Daniel Bonica

)

He said he heard of minor damage in a nearby produce store where some items fell to the floor.

“There was no creaking, no groan in the building, but I definitely could feel it on the floor,” McConnell said.

“It felt like a big semi-trailer was coming.

“I think the phone lines are a problem. No calls came, but we didn’t have blackouts.”

Mount Buller, as seen from Mansfield. (

File: Ricky Lund

)

Ralph Baraklough, who lives in Licola, in the Victorian Alps, said the whole area shook.

“It kind of shook us up here,” he said. “I was worried about my house falling down, but it’s very solid.”

“We are seeing noticeable rebound aftershocks here as well.

“It sounds like a quarter and a tenth of the original sound. I can hear gurgling in the background too, but I’ve heard it since the actual earthquake.

“I haven’t had a chance to check in with people yet, but the phone still works.”

The earthquake that occurred in Likola in the Victorian Alps was felt by Ralph Baraklough. (

ABC Gippsland: Emma Field

)

Asha Martin, who runs a resort in Jamison, near Mansfield, said her neighbors came after they felt the quake.

“They also looked like they had a heart attack,” she said.

“The sound of the ground gurgling under the mountain and seeing the rock of the house and the trees outside shaking was so wonderful.

“My son was afraid because he thought it was an avalanche from Mount Terehee.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-22/mansfield-locals-near-epicentre-of-earthquakes/100482044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos