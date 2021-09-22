Orange County sends relief supplies to Haiti after devastating earthquake





Orange County, Florida – Volunteers carried a small plane with tons of medical supplies Wednesday evening to Haiti Thursday morning.

They are sending much-needed relief after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook the southern region last month, killing more than 2,000 people and damaging many.

“We know the people of Haiti, and my brothers and sisters, will really appreciate it,” said Victoria Sibelin, commissioner for Orange County.

More than anything, Sibelin said, there is a vital need for medical supplies. These supplies are being sent to hospitals in Haiti, she said.

“I reached out to the Haitian ambassador to the United States, and he emphasized the lack of medical supplies,” Sibelin said.

Ken Crane, a commercial pilot, transports relief supplies to Haiti.

“We are just ordinary citizens trying to help and they have come together and filled the need,” Crane said.

It is a collaborative effort by the Orange County Government, Orange County Health Services, Orlando Health, the Junebug Foundation, and the B&M Foundation.

Siplin also reacts to a video from Texas in which Haitian immigrants try to seek refuge in the United States, but many are only turned away at the border.

The Associated Press reports that thousands of Haitian immigrants camped in a small Texas border town are now allowed to remain in the United States while they seek asylum. Others are held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities or still face immediate deportation.

“It is very sad and sad that we are in America in 2021 and that is how we deal with people who are looking for sanctuary in this country,” Sibelin said.

She said she’s headed to Texas to try to help.

“I wanted to identify some immigrants who have relatives here so we can give them the support they might need,” Sibelin said.

The Associated Press said that border guards who were seen on horseback grabbing and beating migrants are now on administrative leave pending an internal security investigation.

The Biden administration sent additional Border Patrol agents to the region.

The plane will leave Orlando at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to arrive at noon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

