The shock of the earthquake captured in the live broadcast of the masses

Reading time: 2 minutes Daniel Serrator MGL joked that he thought the September 22 Victoria earthquake “may have been a Pentecost moment for a second.” Photo: supplied

The reaction of the Victorian clergy, whose liturgy was interrupted directly by the earthquake of September 22, was their apparent lack of panic.

Father Dan Serrator MGL, Priest of St. Benedict Parish, Burwood, was offering the faithful prayer at 9 a.m. weekday mass when the 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Rawson, causing tremors in three states as far north as parts of Sydney.

Mass was streamed live on Facebook, so 10 seconds of the church’s strong shaking was captured, with a large glass behind the tent shivering ominously. All the while, Father Dan and reader Bernard Hennessy stood, looking around the church and then at each other.

Father Dan was heard telling the onlookers, smiling, as the matter calmed down, “We just got a little shivering here.” “It was a jolt,” Bernard agreed. “Okay, we came in fine.” “Thank God!”

Several social media users commented on how relaxed the men’s reactions were, with one declaring it “the most relaxed Australian ever”.

At St Mary’s Church in Dandenong, Father Brendan Lane was just beginning his daily sanctification when the earthquake struck, the highest recorded in the state.

“Wow, how is that? We just had an earthquake here,” he told the viewers. But he immediately added that “God was speaking during the appearance of the thunder and the thunder and the lightning and the tremors and all that.”

“So he must have been talking to us today. I don’t think I said anything wrong yet, anyway.”

In St. Mary’s, Ascot Valley, the earthquake caused two life-size solid marble statues to shatter to the ground. The parish priest Father Justin Ford told Melbourne Catholics that the statues were more than 80 years old and were imported from Italy in the 1930s when the church building officially opened. “It is beyond repair but we will replace it.”

Father Dunn told Catholic Weekly he hoped for a second “Pentecost moment” there, and was happy no injuries were reported.

“I’ve never experienced such a tremor before,” he said. “It was intense for a moment from just a lull, so I assumed it was just a passing thing.”

With Covid-19 case numbers soaring in the state, violent protests against lockdown and now an earthquake, Father Dunn agreed that Victorian Catholics had a lot to do this year.

“We are just trying to reinforce to people that we can continue to hope when challenges persist and today was a good example of that, and it was reflected in the readings and psalms as well. We can keep our eyes on the Lord and keep our faith and hope even in the midst of trials.”

