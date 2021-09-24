Earthquake Information: Weak Mag. Earthquake 2.7 – 0.5 miles northeast of Carson, Los Angeles County, California, USA, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 7:58 p.m. (GMT-7)





Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, California (11 km from the epicenter NW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short: home, home vibrates and vibrates briefly | One user found this interesting.

Gardena (8.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: weak shaking | One user found this interesting.

Manhattan Beach (15.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 10-15 seconds: Sitting feels dishes shaking and rattling heard | One user found this interesting.

Lomita (5.6 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Too short: Sitting in a chair at the table and feeling a bump on the floor. | One user found this interesting.

Torrance, California (7.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): I was sitting in my chair watching a movie when my sister and I felt a shaking and a slight groan sounded from the walls and she was standing next to me and asked, “Was that an earthquake?” | One user found this interesting.

Torrance, California (9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Mild shaking | One user found this interesting.

Torrance, Los Angeles, California (5.5 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles, California (13.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short: reading

Gardena, Los Angeles, California (6.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, California (8.4 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, California (11.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): I am sitting in a swivel chair

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, California (10.9 km epicenter northwest) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Torrance / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Gardena California / Weak shake (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 sec: rapid jolt

Carson, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 1-2 sec: small tremor

Carson / He didn’t feel: He was asleep and he didn’t feel it

Compton, Ca / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Very mild shaking, about 1 second

torrance / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: tremor, tremor

West Carson (1.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Hermosa Beach, CA / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel like this

Lenox (13.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Carson / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Long Beach, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short

Torrance ca / ​​Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Torrance CA / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, vibrating / Very short

Compton / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s: I feel li

CARSON CALIFORNIA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Shake lasting a few seconds

carson / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single head bump / very short: I was going upstairs and heard the sound but did not feel the vibration.

Gardena California The quick tremor sounded like a small tremor 2 or so / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Very short: Small tremor not like 4.3 earthquake Last week, I’m in Gardena next to Carson California

Carson California 90746 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Nothing important just a shot

Carson Ka / No hair

Gardena California. / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: slight shaking before shaking then moderate horizontal swing from left to right.

Long Beach California / Very little vibration (MMI II) / Little roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / Very short

Harbor City, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / Very short: Small tremor. It felt like the house had been lifted and brought down.

Gardena, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: roar

Carson / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Gardena / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: sudden tremor

Carson / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

7.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] /mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was in bed and it felt like a car was hitting the house or something

Gardena California / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / Very short: 1 shake, medium small

GARDENA SH – 1301 W 182ND ST, GARDENA 90248 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Carson CA (2.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short: My cat heard the earthquake coming and then ran towards me

Redondo Beach CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: Jolt

90254 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Torrance California / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

12705 Ramona Ave, Hawthorne. California. 90350 (12 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: roar, then shake

Long Beach California (7.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild tremor (MMI IV) Single lateral tremor 1-2 sec: rapid but cardiac arrest. I was using my laptop in my room, and I had goosebumps while watching videos when I felt a two-second shock.

1569 w 205th St Torrance California / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Shaking and Rolling: I was driving on a stop light and I was shocked. (reported by our app)

Compton, Ca / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Very mild shaking, about 1 second

Torrance / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 1-2 seconds

Torrance / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Vertical Protrusion / Too Short

Torrance (4.8 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: On the sofa watching TV. I heard a slight rattling and movement.

California Laundle / Very weak tremor (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 sec: thump, tremor.

Redondo Beach / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rat, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Weak shaking

Torrance, California (4.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Watching TV in the living room with the kids and the walls are annoying loudly for a second or two!

Hawthorne California/weak shaking (MMI III)

Downy / Imperceptible (reported by our app)

Raisondo Beach (10.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: reading without noise and heard windows rattling and thought I felt the bed shaking

Redondo Beach, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: I was sitting in a comfortable chair when I felt the shutter and heard a beep, very short, 1-2 seconds. The wife felt that too.

Huntington Park / Weak Shaking (MMI III)

Torrance 90503 / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short: light-fast shaking

Hermosa Beach, California (11.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2 seconds: It was pretty fast, but hard enough to break through the 12-foot sliding glass doors behind me and scare all my pets

Compton California / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Redondo Beach, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Torrance / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: rapid rattle

Gardena California / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

londel / weak vibration (MMI III) / single side vibration / very short

90506 / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: 90506 Torrance, CA Felt briefly but moderately

San Pedro / No hair

Torrance, California (7.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: gurgling heard, rumbling felt.

Torrance (6.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Bump / 2-5 sec: There was a short rattle, then a vertical tremor, then more rattling. The things hanging on my wall shook visibly. (reported by our app)

Redondo Beach / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking

Hawthorne / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short: rapid shaking

CARSON / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: I heard a little rumble and shaking at the same time.

Torrance, California (1.5 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

