Frac-related earthquakes spur tough action from regulator in Texas





Written by David Withey on 9/24/2021

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) — After six earthquakes have rocked the Permian Basin over the past 19 months, the Texas Petroleum Regulatory Authority has asked drillers to reduce the amount of wastewater they pump underground.

The Texas Railroad Commission said Friday in a notice that oil producers’ disposal of fracking wastewater may be contributing to seismic activity in the Midland Basin region of the Permian. The commission said the restrictions on water disposal are expected to be in place for at least a year. It’s a somewhat unusual move by the regulator, which has not been as active as its Oklahoma counterpart in trying to prevent fracking-related earthquakes.

Shale borers’ disposal of the vast amounts of water they use to break up layers of rock, along with naturally produced water over the life of a well, has long been associated with earthquakes. Tremors are getting more frequent. Earthquakes have registered at least 2 on the Richter scale four times from 2017 levels to a record 938 last year and are on track to summit this year, according to a Rystad Energy analysis of data in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico released in June. .

Increasing tremors and massive amounts of sewage have increased environmental concerns surrounding oil and gas production from oil shale fields. Drilling companies have come under intense scrutiny in recent years, with companies coming under pressure from investors to reveal climate risks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The six earthquakes in the Midland and Odessa region since February 2020 have registered at least 3.5 degrees, Texas regulators said in a Friday notice. The authority identified 76 wells to drain salt water in the area affected by the seismic activity.

