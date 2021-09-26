Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 65 km southwest of Pinoteba Nacional, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday September 25, 2021 7:41 am (GMT -7)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 15 km

Sep 25 15:00 UTC: First to report: SSN 19 minutes later.

Updated Saturday 25 Sep 2021 15:06

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 65 km southwest of Pinoteba Nacional, Mexico, in the morning

4.2 Earthquake Sep 25 7:41 am (GMT -7)

The Mexican National Seismological Service (SSN) reported a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Mexico near Pinoteba Nacional, Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, just 25 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred on the morning of Saturday 25 September 2021 at 7:41 am local time at a shallow depth of 15 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake as well, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Llano Grande (population 950) located 36 km from the epicenter, and Santiago Tepextla (population 1,400) 40 km away. Vibrations include Santo Domingo Armenta (population 2,600) located 42 km from the epicenter, Monticellos (population 1,000) 45 km, Corralero (1,700 people) 47 km, and El Ceruelo (population 2,200) at 47 km, San Nicolás (3,300 inhabitants) 48 km, Cuajiniquilapa (10,300) 55 km, and Pinoteba Nacional (29,600) 65 km.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Sep 25, 2021 14:41:19 UTC – Echo local time: Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 7:41 AM (GMT-7) Strength: 4.2 Depth: 15.0 km Latitude/Longitude : 15.99°N / 98.54°W↗ (North Pacific Ocean, Mexico) Antipode: 15.99°S / 81.46°E↗ Nearby Towns and Cities: 36 km (23 mi) SSW of Llano Grande (population: 950) -> See earthquakes Nearby! km (29 mi) SW of Corralero (population: 1,740) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) SW of El Ciruelo (population: 2,220) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) south of San Nicholas (population: 3270) -> See nearby earthquakes! 55 km (34 mi) southwest of Cuajiniquilapa (population: 10,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) south of El Petahio (population: 1,620) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (38 mi) southwest of Santiago Llano Grande (population: 1,880) -> See nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) WSW from Kollants (Population: 2240) -> See nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) southwest of Pinoteba Nacional (population: 29,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 387 km (241 mi) south of Mexico City (population: 12,294,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 27.8 °C (82 °F), Humidity: 79%, Wind: 2 m/s (5 knots) From NNE primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.215 km Mexico: 65 km Al SUROESTE De PINOTEPA NACIONAL, OAXSSN 4.215 km Offshore Oaxaca, Mexico Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6422534/mag4quake-Sep-25-2021-Mexico-65-km-al-SUROESTE-de-PINOTEPA-NACIONAL-OAX.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos