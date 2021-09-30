Hundreds of homes damaged in Crete earthquake





Engineers say hundreds of buildings are uninhabitable after Monday’s earthquake. credit: safe

Greek authorities announced on Wednesday that hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged in the wake of the powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit central Crete on Monday.

As of Wednesday evening, engineering inspections of 1,199 buildings had determined three-quarters of them to be temporarily uninhabitable.

The structures include homes, businesses, churches, public buildings and schools in the municipalities of Minoan Piedada, Archans-Astrossia, Iraklio, Malevizi, and Eurobidio Lasicio.

Of the 995 homes inspected, 772 were declared uninhabitable. Of the 45 workplaces inspected, 36 are precarious, as well as 46 of the 85 places of worship and public buildings surveyed.

Engineers also deemed 71 of the 74 warehouses and stables they visited to be unsafe. They also conducted checks on 18 schools, six of which were declared unfit for use.

Hundreds of people in the affected region of Crete have spent recent nights in tents and parks or sleeping in their cars in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the village of Arkalochori, killing one person and injuring at least 20. Tents are provided.

Relief measures for earthquake-affected areas of Crete

Crete residents remain on alert as dozens of aftershocks continued until Wednesday.

Greek authorities announced relief measures on Tuesday to support the areas and people affected by the earthquake.

The measures include up to 14,000 euros in subsidies for home and building renovations, up to 6,000 euros in compensation for household appliances, rent subsidies, financial support to cover basic household needs plus up to 8,000 euros to cover commercial equipment, exemption from ENFIA property tax, and the right to defer payments Other taxes and social insurance contributions.

The assistance, which will also be directed to local governments, will be available via the government platform arogi.gov.gr.

“We and all responsible ministers have been able to assess the situation here in Arkaluhori and take decisions on immediate support measures for the two affected municipalities,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

Greek seismologists were alarmed

Greek seismologists said Monday that they were expecting an earthquake in Crete, but were surprised by its strength.

The scientists noted that the Seismic Hazard Assessment Committee had been expecting seismic activity on the island since July, but its estimate was only 5.4 on the Richter scale.

This particular earthquake was “unexpected and out of nowhere,” said the head of the Organization for Seismic Planning and Protection (OASP) Efthimios Likas. Commenting on the scale of the seismic activity, Lekkas said it “was almost inconsequential – the event was much larger in magnitude than we expected”.

