Why did an earthquake in the Sea of ​​Japan primarily hit the Pacific coast?





This image from the Japan Meteorological Agency’s website shows the seismic intensity of the earthquake that struck at 5:37 p.m. on September 29, 2021.

TOKYO – An abnormal phenomenon has been observed as larger tremors were recorded farther from the epicenter in an estimated 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the Sea of ​​Japan on September 29.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), an earthquake struck the central Sea of ​​Japan around 5:37 pm on September 29. The quake, which struck at a depth of 400 km, scored 3 out of 7. The Japanese seismic intensity scale points over a wide area on the Pacific side, from Hokkaido Prefecture in the far north to the Kanto region in the east.

Although the earthquake had its epicenter in the Sea of ​​Japan, the observed areas 2 and 3 on the seismic intensity scale were mostly on the country’s side of the Pacific Ocean. Experts say this phenomenon is called “anomalous seismic intensity,” in which earthquake tremors travel along tectonic plates and can be felt far from the epicenter.

According to Takashi Furumura, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Earthquake Research Institute, there is a plate boundary on the eastern side of the Japanese archipelago, where the Pacific plate is submerged under the continental plate. The Pacific Plate extends into areas under the Sea of ​​Japan, and the September 29 earthquake is believed to have occurred within this plate. The tremor spread across the plate, causing tremors across a wide area from Hokkaido to the Kanto region of eastern Japan. It is said that the Pacific plate tends to send out seismic waves without weakening them.

Although the tremors spread over the epicenter of regular earthquakes, no significant earthquakes were recorded in the last earthquake along the Sea of ​​Japan. “The recent earthquake’s magnitude and seismic intensity are not particularly noteworthy. But in areas with anomalous seismic intensity, the relationship between the epicenter and areas with severe tremors is different from normal cases, so it is necessary to pay attention to this,” Furumura said.

(Japanese original by Ryo Watanabe, Science and Environment News Division)

