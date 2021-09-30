Sounders vs Earthquakes, recap: Ways to win in the bay





The Seattle Sounders win again on the road in 2021! Seattle traveled down to face the San Jose Earthquakes and went on to beat Sporting Kansas City with a thrilling 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

Raul Ruídias opened the scoring after failing to create either of his two early chances, then added a second goal to make up for lost time with a penalty late in the first half. However, a non-contact hamstring injury at halftime ended Ruediaz’ day, and Brian Schmitzer opted to make major changes at halftime to protect the players and keep everyone active with another game on Sunday.

It was Liu Zhou, one of Schmitzer’s halftime subs, who made his MLS debut after providing the assist to win Ruidiaz’s win against Santos Laguna in the League Cup. With a full half to show what he can do, Chú was dangerous throughout, putting in some solid pressing and some nice tackles along with a serious run and some examples of good play. He was even able to part in another goal, intercepting the ball in SJ’s half and starting a play that eventually saw Jimmy Medranda send a cross across the area that Christian Roldan finished to score 3-0. Moments later, the earthquakes returned on the other end and sent a cross in that Shane O’Neill shot into his net to provide what proved to be more than just a consolation goal.

The Sounders are back at the top of the West with a win, and they have a chance of getting another chance when they host the Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field on Sunday.

7′ – Raul Ruídias hits a loose pass at the defensive end of San Jose and enters the area, but the goalkeeper pounces well before he gets a shot or a pass.

25′ – Ruediaz opens the scoring! Christian Roldan finds him with a pass at the top of the penalty area and Ruediaz hits a man and sends his shot into the side netting. 1-0 sounders

42′ – Rudyaz has a prop! Christian Roldan is played inside the area by Ruediaz and taken down by the goalkeeper, RR takes the penalty to double the lead. 2-0

49′ – Christian Roldan adds another! Léo Chú begins the play with an objection, and Jimmy Medranda plays the last ball for Roldan to finish it! 3-0

51′ – Shane O’Neill nets one at the Saunders and San Jose puts one back in. 3-1

68′ – Dani Leva almost got one of him, but his attempt from outside the penalty area flipped over the bar.

71′ – Chris Wondolofsky almost closes the gap with a header at the near post, but Stefan Fry dives in and stops.

Chú-Chú-Chú, Léo: Léo Chú made his MLS debut with Seattle, replacing Raúl Ruídias in the half. During his first 15 minutes, he was involved in one assist and almost made another one. His technical ability and willingness to play vertically by running in defense – with and without the ball – were obvious factors as Seattle continued to push to add more advantages. The final phase of the season is crowded and Brian Schmitzer will need strong performances from the entire bench, but in limited minutes the latest Brazilian addition to the squad appears to be able to achieve much more this season and into the future.

Ruídias is up and running again: Before visiting San Jose, Raúl Ruídias had been feeling a bit chilly playing MLS. His pursuit of the Golden Boot slowed after he failed to score in four league games, but it all ended against the Earthquakes. Ruediaz opened the scoring after finishing off a superb goal for the team in somewhat classic Ruediaz style, then made it two goals to score a penalty before sustaining a hamstring injury. Provided that the injury that knocked him out of the game doesn’t keep him off the field for long, the star striker appears in a good position to continue pushing the team forward and making a good run in that Golden Boot. The current leader Ola Kamara scored a penalty kick tonight as well, giving him 17 goals against 16 for Rudyaz.

Road Warriors: This win was Seattle’s ninth road win of the season. This ties the team’s record for most away wins in an MLS season – with four more away games remaining – and also means that in the same number of home games they have won three more away from Lumen Field. Being good on the road is great, and I hope by all means it continues, but the way things line up on the road during playoffs will likely be comfortable on their home court and they will need to repeat the guest model in Seattle if they want to lift the silverware this season.

Some great passes and a great finish to keep Raul Ruediaz off target and end the scoring drought.

Schmetzer while watching the scoreboard: “I’m going to send a message that if the Sounders continue to win, we control our destiny. We don’t need anyone else’s help. We are the Seattle Sounders.”

Freakin is silent.

9 – No field player has recovered more than 9 Joao Paulo, which he achieved in just 45 minutes.

