Catholic agencies continue to assist Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake





Helping about 73,000 families with anything from clean water to stronger homes.

A month and a half after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake and flooding hurricane exacerbated Haiti’s problems, Catholic relief agencies are struggling to help people get back on their feet.

Catholic Relief Services, Malteser International Americas, and the Catholic Medical Mission Board are working in the south of the country to provide clean water and rebuild homes and schools.

“Three Sections [states] “It’s affected by the earthquake, about 73,000 families,” Michael Augustin, emergency coordinator for Catholic Relief Services in Haiti, said in an interview this week. “We’re still in hurricane season, so we’re offering fabrics and shelter materials, as we work to create more permanent shelters,” Augustine said. “We may have a hurricane in the next four days into the week.”

The immediate needs were food, water, psychological support and non-food items. For now, more than a month after the earthquake, priorities are starting to change. …I feel like we’re moving on from urgent needs.”

An important part of the response is promoting good hygiene, as many people still do not have access to safe drinking water. The water supply was cut off when the earthquake caused landslides in some rivers and streams, cutting off their flow. Catholic Relief Services (CRS) provides water treatment tablets and teaches people the dangers of drinking non-potable water.

Malteser, the relief agency under the auspices of the Knights of Malta, is focusing on the rehabilitation of damaged schools.

“I think one of the big concerns they had was that school children wouldn’t go back to school because of all the trauma they’ve been through,” Malteser spokeswoman Sarah Villoresi said in an interview. “One of its components is to rehabilitate school buildings, hopefully it will attract students to go there, and part of that is the mental health component, because the difference between 2010 and now is that the epicenter was in rural areas, a lot of people are old and young, they have never They have experienced this kind of trauma. Part of the incentive to go back to school was to get psychosocial support for about 1,500 children and 30 teachers in five different schools.”

The Board of the Catholic Medical Mission, which had operated in Haiti for a century, promptly responded to the August 14 earthquake with a shipment of medical supplies, including antibiotics, pain relievers, antiseptics, orthopedic supplies, and bandages. The day after the earthquake, the organization sponsored a local team of orthopedic surgeons and five anesthesiologists to perform the surgeries.

CMMB provides medical and development assistance to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to health care.

In an interview on September 14 with the Catholic News Agency, Dr. Diane-Jean-Francois, CMMB director for Haiti, said the organization was working with local priests and sisters.

“With the sisters and priests, we will go ahead, and determine the type of infrastructure, the house that will be adapted to respond to any hurricane with 150-kilometer winds and an earthquake of the same strength,” said Jean-Francois. .

“The Church is practically everywhere in the country,” Cardinal Chipley Langlois of the Diocese of Les Cayes said during a webinar sponsored by Caritas International. Cardinal Langlois was injured during the earthquake. “Wherever you look across the country – where poverty is rampant, where violence is rampant, and where disaster occurs — the church is present and the church is the first responder.”

