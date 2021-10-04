Victorian earthquake highlights dangers of barrier construction – local – insurance news





Victorian earthquake highlights dangers of barrier construction

October 4, 2021

Australia should consider minor repairs to build bulkheads and other parts of structures that could easily fall off during an earthquake, says a New Zealand academic who led legislative change in that country.

Securing the unsupported decorative parts of buildings, including parapets, gables and chimneys, says Ann Brewer, professor of environmental sciences at the University of Canterbury, is the “smart thing to do” because they are the cheapest to fix, the first to fall and the most deadly when that happens. .

Dr. Brewer, who was the sole survivor of a bus crash in the Christchurch earthquake, pushed for action in New Zealand, which led to Brewer’s amendment of the building code.

“I’m asking Victoria to learn from your Kiwi cousins,” she said in an article published on The Conversation website.

“For me, the most anticipated losses are the least acceptable. This is especially true when prevention methods are known and straightforward such as securing a barrier to the structural core of the building.”

Part of the brick facade of the Betty Burger building in Chapel Street, on the outskirts of Melbourne, has collapsed after the 5.9-magnitude Mansfield earthquake on September 22.

Geoscience Australia has received more than 40,000 reports from people who reported feeling the quake, a record number since the agency began collecting reports.

The earthquake was felt hundreds of kilometers from the epicenter, from Sydney to Hobart and west to Adelaide, as a result of its size and the geology of the area.

