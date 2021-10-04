Researchers are venturing into Licola to study the earthquake





University of Melbourne researchers traveled to Likola recently to study how energy is dispersed from the epicenter of last month’s earthquake.

Josh Farrell

The University of Melbourne sent a group of researchers to the area around Licola and Woods Point to investigate last month’s earthquake.

Associate Professor of Seismology Mark Quigley and his team worked to better understand how the 5.9-magnitude earthquake traveled across Victoria after it struck on September 22.

They are studying how an earthquake acts as energy scattered from the epicenter, since they do not have seismographs 50 kilometers from the epicenter.

Professor Quigley said the patterns of damage they observed were asymmetric and quite variable.

“There are quarters and areas where there was a lot of vibration, and then in some areas where there doesn’t seem to be any strong vibration at all,” he said.

Residents experienced little or no structural damage to buildings and infrastructure, and the area immediately surrounding the epicenter was not affected as many experts had predicted.

“Immediately above the fault and close to the fault, the shaking wasn’t as strong as we had expected – in fact in some places it didn’t look like there was very strong shaking at all,” Professor Quigley said.

Aftershock rates have fallen steadily since the initial quake, with the last aftershock larger than three occurring on September 23.

Professor Quigley said the damage in Melbourne showed that some buildings were not prepared for an event like this, even with minimal vibration that occurred.

“This highlights Melbourne’s vulnerability to very low vibration intensity,” he said.

“…if you look at the distribution of weak structures, the odds are that the more structures you have, the higher the chance of very weak structures,” said Professor Quigley.

He said it was too early to understand if the region would experience more earthquakes of the same magnitude as those seen on September 22.

Researchers still need public support to better understand how the earthquake affected the region.

“We’re working with the community, so we’re asking them to help us locate the damage,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gippslandtimes.com.au/news/2021/10/04/researchers-venture-to-licola-to-study-quake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos