Prepare for earthquakes with the annual Great ShakeOut





Following FEMA’s “National Preparedness Month” in September, individuals and communities across Clallam County have been asked to participate in Clallam County ShakeOut Great Earthquake Rehearsals this month.

Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the Great Clallam County ShakeOut – part of International ShakeOut Day – is set for Thursday, October 21. . “

With the endorsement of emergency officials and first responders, a safe earthquake response is:

Drop to your hands and knees. “This position protects you from getting caught in a fall and also allows you to stay low and crawl for cover if nearby,” ShakeOut organizers say.

Cover your head and neck with one arm and one hand and…

• If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl under it for shelter

• If there is no shelter nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)

• Stay on your knees. It bends to protect vital organs

Wait until the shaking stops

• Under the Shelter: Hold it with one hand. Be prepared to move with your shelter if it changes

• No shelter: hold your head and neck with your arms and hands

In conjunction with the Great Clallam County ShakeOut, the county-wide tsunami warning siren will be tested using an actual tsunami warning sound.

“The more we can do to train and prepare now, the better we can respond and recover during a real event,” Clallam County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Corley said in a press release this week.

ShakeOut is free and open to the public, and participants include individuals, schools, businesses, local and state government agencies, and many other groups. To participate in ShakeOut, individuals and organizations are required to join the training by registering to participate in ShakeOut.org.

Once registered, participants receive regular information on how to plan their training and better prepare for earthquakes and other disasters.

So far, organizers said, nearly one million people have registered to participate in the event across Washington state. However, Great ShakeOut Earthquake exercises will take place across the country and in many countries around the world. More than 35 million people around the world are expected to participate; In addition to safety training, many participants take additional steps to be more prepared for earthquakes or other disasters.

The Great Clallam County ShakeOut Round Six is ​​coordinated by Washington State, Clallam County, FEMA, USGS and dozens of other partners. ShakeOut is globally coordinated by the Southern California Seismic Center at the University of Southern California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sequimgazette.com/news/prepare-for-earthquakes-with-annual-great-shakeout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos