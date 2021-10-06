Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.3 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 28 km southwest of Guayaquil, Provincia del Guayas, Ecuador, on Wednesday October 6, 2021 3:57 am (GMT -5)





A 4.3-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 27 km

Oct 6 09:00 UTC: First reported: IGEPN 3 minutes later Oct 6 09:02: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 20.0 to 24.0 km (12.4 to 14.9 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 3.5 km (2.2 mi) toward ENE Oct 6 09:18: Epicenter depth recalculated from 24.0 to 27.0 km (from 14.9 to 16.8 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 1.1 km (0.7 mi) toward E.

Updated Wednesday October 6, 2021 09:06

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 29 kilometers southwest of Guayaquil, Ecuador, in the early morning.

4.3 October 6 earthquake 3:57 am (GMT -5)

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was reported early in the morning near Guayaquil, Canton of Guayaquil, Provincia del Guayas, Ecuador, according to the Geophysics Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN). The earthquake struck on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 3:57 am. AM local time at a shallow depth of 24 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which also recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake, based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Santa Lucia (population 12,500) located 25 km from the epicenter, Guayaquil (population 1,952,000) 29 km, and Doran (population 167,800) 32 km. People may have felt the earthquake because the weak tremor includes Playas (30,600 inhabitants) 47 km from the epicenter, Yaguashi Nuevo (27,900) 51 km, El Triunfo (32,300) 53 km, Naranjal (population 32,000) 54 km, San Francisco de Milagro (population 133,500) is 57 km, and Naranjito (34,200) is 68 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Oct 6, 2021 08:57:15 UTC – Echo local time: Wednesday Oct 6, 2021 3:57 AM (GMT -5) Size: 4.3 Depth: 27.0 km Epicenter Latitude/Longitude: 2.41 ° S / 80.02° W↗ (South Pacific, Provincia del Guayas, Ecuador) Antipode: 2.41° N / 99.98° E Nearest volcano: Chimborazo (171 km/106 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 25 km (16 mi) south Santa Fe Lucia (Guayaquil, Guayas) (population: 12500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 28 km (17 mi) southwest of Guayaquil (Guayas) (population: 1952,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 32 km (20 mi) southwest of Duran (Guayas) (population: 167,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) ENE from Playas (Guayas) (population: 30,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) southwest of Yaguachi Nuevo (San Jacinto de Yaguachi, Guayas) (population: 27,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) south of El Triunfo (Canton Dole, Guayas) (population: 32,300) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) west of Naranjal (Guayas) (population: 32,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi) west of San Francisco de Milagro (Guayas) (population: 133,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) northwest of Naranjito (Guayas) (population: 34,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 294 km (183 mi) southwest of San Francisco de Quito (Pichincha) (Population: 1,399,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 21.1 °C (70 °F), Humidity: 84%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) Primary data source: IGEPN (Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito) Energy Estimated outgoing: 1.8 x 1011 Joules (49.4 MW/h, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and send an SMS “felt” Report!” Other users would love to hear about, if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Reported data About the same earthquake by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.327 kmEcuador – Guayas, A 29.16 Km De GuayaquilIGEPN 4.319 kmNEAR COAST OF ECUADOREMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6438281/mag4quake-Oct-6-2021-Ecuador-Guayas-a-3211-km-de-Guayaquil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos