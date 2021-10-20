Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Cloud Navy T-Mobile SM-G781UZBATMB

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G781UZBATMB
GTIN 0610214666376
UPC 0610214666376
Model Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 21041202082

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Model Number SM-G781U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, AMOLED Display, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Geomagnetic sensor, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Water-Resistant, Nano SIM, 4K Video Recording, Facial Recognition, Hall Effect Sensor, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 8.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Cloud Navy

