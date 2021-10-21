Californians “Get ready to explode” on Thursday, October 21!





Participants will drop, cover, stop and take many other actions for earthquake preparedness and mitigation.

LOS ANGELES, October 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thursday, October 21st, is International Check Out Day! In California, more than 7.5 million people have signed up and practiced “Drop, Cover and Hold On,” which is the best way to protect yourself in the event of an earthquake. Throughout 2021, many ShakeOut participants also planned to secure items that could fall or fly, assemble disaster kits, update insurance policies and/or consider retrofits, and more as part of the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety (EarthquakeCountry.org /sevensteps).

“The state is committed to using the best science and technology available to provide life-saving tools,” said Mark Gilarducci, director of Cal OES. “As we prepare to participate in ShakeOut, it is an important reminder to all Californians to ‘Don’t Get Caught Off Guard’ when the big game hits by downloading the earthquake early warning app MyShake.”

Learn how to protect yourself while shaking (drop, cover and hang), whether it happens where you live, work or travel (see EarthquakeCountry.org/step5). If you have a mobility impairment, learn how to “Lock, Cover, and Wait:” EarthquakeCountry.org/accessibility. Any shaking felt on the coast could mean a tsunami is imminent, learn your area and how to plan an evacuation route at TsunamiZone.org/california.

“Earthquakes can strike at any time, but they do not have to be devastating,” said CEA Chief Mitigation Officer Janiele Maffei. “The good news is that we have grants available to help strengthen older homes against earthquake damage, with seismic modification being done, which is something many Californians should consider.”

Any earthquake training throughout 2021 can be considered as a ShakeOut post, simply visit ShakeOut.org to start registration!

Media event:

Join us for our awesome California ShakeOut ‘Online’ Thursday, October 21st between 8:30am and 11:30am PT on YouTube Live: YouTube.com/greatshakeout. Activities include various earthquake drills, presentations from experts and officials, earthquake trivia information with gifts, key resources and videos.

media resources:

ShakeOut.org/media – Guidelines for promoting and reporting ShakeOut, lists of ShakeOut media sites, recent releases, and contacts.

ShakeOut.org/messaging – B-Roll, still graphics, and animated GIFs to help inform overall readiness and ShakeOut.

Contacts Contact: Jason Ballmann Southern California earthquake epicenter Large shaking outside earthquake drill [email protected]

ShakeOut.org, operated by the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, the US Geological Survey, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency

