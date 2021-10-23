Uncategorized
LG G8 ThinQ – 128GB -Smartphone Black (Sprint T-mobile) B GSM UNLOCKED Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|LG
|UPC
|0652810832076
|Model
|LG G8 ThinQ
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|12031117553
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Sprint
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, USB, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Heat Pipe, Facial Recognition, Hand Idaho, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.1 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Gray
|Manufacturer Color
|Gray
|Sim Card Support
|Single SIM
