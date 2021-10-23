Connect with us

LG G8 ThinQ – 128GB -Smartphone Black (Sprint T-mobile) B GSM UNLOCKED Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
UPC 0652810832076
Model LG G8 ThinQ
eBay Product ID (ePID) 12031117553

Product Key Features
Network Sprint
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, USB, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Heat Pipe, Facial Recognition, Hand Idaho, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Gray
Manufacturer Color Gray
Sim Card Support Single SIM

