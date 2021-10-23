Around town: Medipen Media Center reopens in the open house | News





In the latest around town column, news that Midpen Media Center is welcoming locals back into its studios, city council members take part in earthquake simulation training and the Stanford professor’s family’s reaction to his Nobel Prize.

Reconnecting… Over the past few days, Midpen Media Center has celebrated Community Media Week with a few events that encouraged the public to think about the role that community media play in our lives. It was also a celebration of Freedom of Expression Week.

The organization welcomed locals to its studios at 900 San Antonio Street on Wednesday in an open house, marking its official reopening.

“During the height of the COVID pandemic, we have supported our producers remotely so they can continue to deliver important new content. We have also used the time to listen to our community and re-evaluate how we can use our space to better serve their needs,” Medpen Media CEO and CEO Keri Stockstad said at statment. “We are introducing revamped areas that will support greater collaboration for the local creative community and provide a space for media makers and other creative types to meet, build community, learn new skills, create great art, and make new friends.”

Midpen also hosted a VIP viewing party via Zoom featuring some of its producers’ work on Thursday and plans to show free public service announcements for local nonprofits on Friday. For more information, visit midpenmedia.org.

Ditch that… With drought and pandemic dominating the headlines, it’s all too easy to forget about earthquakes, the ever-present threat to the Gulf region.

This week, Palo Alto City Council and Ken Docker, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Services, did their part to remind residents what to do when the ground shakes. Wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Drop,” “Cover” and “Hold On,” Council members began their virtual meeting Monday by participating in an earthquake simulation.

The event, which supports the international ShakeOut Day campaign, aims to familiarize participants with the steps they need to take in the event of an earthquake: fall, cover and wait. “These are the things one should do as soon as they feel the ground shaking,” Dwecker said. “The worst thing that could happen I think is that you’re embarrassed because it’s a big truck coming in.”

Council members did their part by escaping under their desks for a brief period before appearing again for a “welfare check” by Mayor Tom Dubois. Most of them survived the exercises unscathed. Councilwoman Lydia Koe was the only exception. “I hit my head on the table when I was going down, so I have a headache at the moment,” Ko, a longtime emergency response volunteer, said after the exercise.

Docker encouraged members of the community to take earthquakes seriously. “It may be tempting to ignore it as we deal with the global pandemic, and people are dealing with many other things that are probably front and center, but at any moment we could have a very severe shake-up,” he said. For more tips on planning for natural disasters, visit cityofpaloalto.org/preparedness.

The whole family… The home of Stanford University professor Guido Empains was full of excitement during the early hours of October 11 when they learned that he had won the Nobel Prize in Economics.

“I woke up around 2:30 in the morning. Everyone was running around,” his 17-year-old son, Carlton Impines, told the Stanford News Service.

The award was so important that Impens’ wife, Susan Athe, gave her three children the option to stay home from school that day.

Imbens and Athey (a professor of technology economics at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business) discussed their work with their three children. “Mostly they want to talk about other kinds of science, but sometimes they’ll immerse their parents in econometrics,” Athey said in the Stanford article.

Imbens shares half of the award with Joshua Angrist, a colleague from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.” It’s a topic that the Empien and Athey kids seem to understand. “It’s interesting how you can take data from things that weren’t meant to be anything and then use it to derive these outstanding results,” Sylvia, 10, told her father in a video from Stanford. In the same video, Empiness sits down with his middle son, Andrew, to outline the applications of his work, which can be used in social policy such as guaranteed income.

