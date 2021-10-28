Recap: Portland Timbers 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0





Asprilla scored a stunning bike kick from outside the penalty area 10 minutes into the second half to leave mouths wagging and effectively grab three vital points for the Timbers after Diego Chara’s first-half opener. With that win, Portland solidified their hold on the fourth-place and home elimination match, while also closing in on securing a spot in the post-season, with a four-point lead to eighth.

San Jose, who needed a win to keep their slim hopes of the playoffs alive, had their chances early on. Former Timber Jeremy Ebobisse, who made his first return to Providence Park, quickly advanced twice, misses and is then saved by Steve Clark. Meanwhile, Eduardo “Chauves” Lopez nearly scored his superstar goal with an effort from inside his own half that forced Clarke to scramble backwards and take the ball away.

But Timbers soon found their groove and in the 34th minute they advanced. After an elegant exchange of passes and movement in and around the penalty area involving Yimmi Chara and Bill Tuiloma, Felipe Mora sent in a low cross from the right and Diego Chara extended his toe on the ball for a shot that veered off Tommy Thompson and into the goal. earthquake network.

Portland could have extended their lead before the break. But San Jose goalkeeper GT Marcinkowski had other ideas, as he made a stunning save to deny Yemi Chara after a scramble in front of goal.

But the highlight of the match and one of the moments of the season was on the cusp of arriving in the 55th minute. Marcinkowski raced out of his line but could only fire the ball out of his box. However, immediate danger seemed to be averted as Asprilla collected the ball with his back to goal towards the top corner of the penalty area. Instead, MLS’s Mr October hit the ball himself and then went through the air to execute a frequent bicycle kick that would make even Zlatan Ibrahimovic proud.

Remarkably, the game almost had another contender for AT&T’s goal of the year when substitute Sebastian Blanco worked his way through what looked like Quakes’ entire defense before seeing his attempt at a goal-line save. Josecarlos van Ranken then hit the rebound off the crossbar to maintain a 2-0 lead.

But Asprilla’s incredible efforts were more than enough to give Portland the win and leave Timbers fans in attendance able to forever say, “I was there.”

