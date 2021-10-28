Watch | 3.1 tremor felt in East Rand region, Geoscience Council confirms





CGS confirms that an earthquake was felt in the East Rand on Wednesday, the event occurred around 11:01, and members of the public were encouraged to record their experiences via an online survey.

The Council on Geosciences (CGS) confirmed that an earthquake was felt Wednesday morning, around 11:01 by residents, in the East Rand.

“The earthquake had a preliminary score of 3.1 on the local strength scale as recorded by the South African National Seismological Network.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the epicenter of the quake was in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg.

CGS is the guardian of the South African National Seismological Network, which monitors seismic wave activities across the country.

Members of the public are encouraged to record their experiences using the online survey.

This is not the first time for the province.

News24 reported, in July, that Gauteng residents were shaken from their slumber when an earthquake of magnitude between 3.5 and 4.2 shook the region.

The earthquake was felt across the county just after 06:30 and lasted a few minutes.

I thought something was falling into my house and it was an earthquake or an earthquake. I’m in Benoni East Rand. I also got out thinking maybe a helicopter went by while things shook in the house. Oh these earthquakes or tremors have become too much #earthquake #shake #east tremor

– Marvin (@marvin_H96) October 27, 2021

Guys, did you feel this earthquake? About East Rand #earthquake

– Sibusiso Kubheka Ka Khathide (@Kubheka_Sbudah) October 27, 2021

Earthquake/earthquake in East Rand

– Henry Smith (Eskay_Henry) October 27, 2021

