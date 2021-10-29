Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 11 A2111 T-Mobile AT&T Sprint Verizon Factory Unlocked – Good –
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|UPC
|0190199220546
|Model
|Apple iPhone 11
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|14034212885
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A2111 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
|Processor
|Hexa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Liquid Retina HD Display, Water-Resistant, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Wide-Angle Camera, Fast Wireless Charging, Dust-Resistant, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Dual Rear Cameras, eSIM, Fast Charging
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.1 in
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
