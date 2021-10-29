



EMSC says 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

At the moment, no damages and potential victims of the tremors have been reported. No tsunami warning was issued.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the northwestern US state of Alaska was hit by a strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake Thursday.

According to preliminary data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 km underground, offshore. The closest populated area to the earthquake is the town of Sand Point, located about 101 km northeast.

Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, is located about 834 km southwest of the earthquake site.

The Alaska Local Seismological Center of the University of Alaska’s Fairbanks Geophysical Institute confirmed that the quake had a magnitude of 5.1, although “no reports have been received of this event being felt at this time.” The initial tremor was soon followed by a 3.1-magnitude aftershock located 25 km below the mainland, about 561 km from Anchorage, according to EMSC.

Seismologists have recorded weak tremors over the past week.

According to USGS research, earthquakes are very common in most parts of Alaska. Every one to two years, an earthquake of magnitude 7 or greater occurs somewhere in or near the Alaskan coast, and every 13 years, an earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater occurs.

These earthquakes are caused by forces caused by the movements of the tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s outer shell. The Pacific plate is moving north at a rate of several centimeters per year in this region, and is sinking under the North American plate, or “going down.”

The strongest earthquake to date, a magnitude 9.2, rocked the state on March 27, 1964, killing about 100 people. According to the USGS, the earthquake lasted about four and a half minutes and was the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the United States. It is also the second most powerful earthquake in the world, after the M9.5 earthquake in Chile in 1960.

