GSM UNLOCKED LG V60 5G ThinQ 🔥 128GB Blue (AT&T Branded) [New Unused]

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
MPN LMV600AM.AATTCB
UPC 0652810834308
Model LG V60 ThinQ 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 15037603279

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Model Number LMV600AM
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features 8K Video Recording, LG Dual Screen, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Dual Rear Cameras, OLED Display, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 13.0 MP, 64.0 MP
Screen Size 6.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Classy Blue

