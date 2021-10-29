Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Nisi Ereikoussa, Dibrës county, 44 km northeast of Tirana, Albania, on Friday October 29, 2021 8:10 am (GMT +2)





Tirana (45.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: Very weak shaking with a long wave, felt while lying on the bed on the eighth floor | 2 users found this interesting.

Albania (46.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: hair | One user found this interesting.

Tiran / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Minor Roll (sideways tilt along one direction) / 5-10 seconds: It was a slight shake, not annoying. | One user found this interesting.

Scooby / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Very Short | One user found this interesting.

Tirana / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: Moderate shaking | One user found this interesting.

Bar (119 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Tirana (42.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Skopje (109.7 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal (lateral) swaying / 10-15 seconds: while lying down I felt like I was rocking

Ohrid NMK (61.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds: Weak left-right shake with little stop and continue

Debar Macedonia (19.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Tirana / Weak Vibration (MMI III)

Kruje / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 30-60 seconds

Debar / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

Tirana / No hair

Gostivar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

Tirana / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app)

Prilep (106.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Scooby / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Scooby / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Shkoder (90 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Tirana / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds

Skopje / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Posgori (135.7 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Debar North Macedonia / No hair / 5-10 BC

108.6 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Tirana (44.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

50.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Skopje (93.9 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Skopje, Airport (110.2 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

