WHO launches Decade of Action for Road Safety

WHO today in Geneva begins the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, with the ambitious goal of preventing at least 50% of deaths and injuries in traffic by 2030 WHO and the UN Regional Commission, in cooperation with other partners in UN Cooperation and for road safety, they developed the Global Plan for the Decade of Action, which was published today.

Globally, more than 3,500 people die on the roads every day, representing nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and about 50 million injuries each year – making it the world’s leading killer of children and youth. As things stand, it is estimated that it will cause a further 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries over the next decade, especially in low- and middle-income countries. These unacceptable figures, both in absolute and relative terms. Road traffic accidents continue to be the leading cause of death worldwide, although each of these deaths and injuries can be prevented.

“The loss of life and livelihood, the disability caused, the grief and pain, and the financial costs caused by traffic accidents make an unbearable tribute to families, communities, societies and health systems,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. it can prevent these sufferings by making roads and vehicles safer and by promoting safe walking, cycling and greater use of public transport. The Global Road Safety Action Plan for the Decade sets out practical evidence-based steps that all countries and communities can take to save lives. ”

Recognizing the importance of the problem and the need for action, governments around the world have unanimously – by UN General Assembly Resolution 74/299 – proclaimed the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030. with the explicit aim of reducing traffic deaths and injuries by at least 50% during that period.

“One of the best ways to save and improve lives is to make our streets safer – but that job often doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and WHO global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases. and injuries. “Bloomberg Philanthropies has been working to improve road safety since 2007 by strengthening the law, increasing enforcement, redesigning streets and using data. I am pleased to say that the World Health Organization’s ambitious global road safety plan incorporates many of the strategies we have used to save lives and will help encourage governments around the world to make road safety a high priority. “

This Global Plan describes the actions needed to achieve this goal. This includes accelerating action to make walking, cycling and using public transport safe, as they are also healthier and greener modes of transport; ensure safe roads, vehicles and behavior; and guarantee timely and effective emergency care. It aims to encourage countries, including governments and partners, to act boldly and decisively, using the tools and knowledge gained during the last Decade of Action to change direction.

“More than 50 million people have died on the world’s roads since the invention of the automobile. That’s more than the number of deaths in World War I or some of the worst epidemics. ” says Dr. Etienne Krug, director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health. “It is time to implement what we know works and move to a much safer and healthier mode of transport. This new plan will take countries on a more sustainable path. ”

The Global Plan lists recommended actions drawn from proven and effective interventions, as well as best practices for preventing road injuries. It should be used as a draft to inform and encourage national and local plans that are adapted to the local context, available resources and capacities. The Global Plan is aimed not only at senior policy makers, but also at other stakeholders who can influence transport safety, such as civil society, academia, the private sector, and community and youth leaders.

