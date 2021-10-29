Uncategorized
WHO launches Decade of Action for Road Safety
WHO today in Geneva begins the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, with the ambitious goal of preventing at least 50% of deaths and injuries in traffic by 2030 WHO and the UN Regional Commission, in cooperation with other partners in UN Cooperation and for road safety, they developed the Global Plan for the Decade of Action, which was published today.
Globally, more than 3,500 people die on the roads every day, representing nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and about 50 million injuries each year – making it the world’s leading killer of children and youth. As things stand, it is estimated that it will cause a further 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries over the next decade, especially in low- and middle-income countries. These unacceptable figures, both in absolute and relative terms. Road traffic accidents continue to be the leading cause of death worldwide, although each of these deaths and injuries can be prevented.
“The loss of life and livelihood, the disability caused, the grief and pain, and the financial costs caused by traffic accidents make an unbearable tribute to families, communities, societies and health systems,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. it can prevent these sufferings by making roads and vehicles safer and by promoting safe walking, cycling and greater use of public transport. The Global Road Safety Action Plan for the Decade sets out practical evidence-based steps that all countries and communities can take to save lives. ”
Recognizing the importance of the problem and the need for action, governments around the world have unanimously – by UN General Assembly Resolution 74/299 – proclaimed the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030. with the explicit aim of reducing traffic deaths and injuries by at least 50% during that period.
“One of the best ways to save and improve lives is to make our streets safer – but that job often doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and WHO global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases. and injuries. “Bloomberg Philanthropies has been working to improve road safety since 2007 by strengthening the law, increasing enforcement, redesigning streets and using data. I am pleased to say that the World Health Organization’s ambitious global road safety plan incorporates many of the strategies we have used to save lives and will help encourage governments around the world to make road safety a high priority. “
This Global Plan describes the actions needed to achieve this goal. This includes accelerating action to make walking, cycling and using public transport safe, as they are also healthier and greener modes of transport; ensure safe roads, vehicles and behavior; and guarantee timely and effective emergency care. It aims to encourage countries, including governments and partners, to act boldly and decisively, using the tools and knowledge gained during the last Decade of Action to change direction.
“More than 50 million people have died on the world’s roads since the invention of the automobile. That’s more than the number of deaths in World War I or some of the worst epidemics. ” says Dr. Etienne Krug, director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health. “It is time to implement what we know works and move to a much safer and healthier mode of transport. This new plan will take countries on a more sustainable path. ”
The Global Plan lists recommended actions drawn from proven and effective interventions, as well as best practices for preventing road injuries. It should be used as a draft to inform and encourage national and local plans that are adapted to the local context, available resources and capacities. The Global Plan is aimed not only at senior policy makers, but also at other stakeholders who can influence transport safety, such as civil society, academia, the private sector, and community and youth leaders.
NOTE TO EDITORS:
Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 will be officially unveiled on October 28, 2021 during a virtual event to be held from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Geneva time. This event will provide an opportunity for the WHO Director-General and road safety stakeholders from national and municipal governments, NGOs and youth groups to make brief remarks on its importance as a tool to prevent traffic deaths and injuries. To join, sign up in advance at: https://bit.ly/3uZpYYB The event will be held in English.
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/28-10-2021-who-kicks-off-a-decade-of-action-for-road-safety
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]