Earthquake scrutiny continues at Temple Square; The “jack and bore” process is moving forward





Excavations continue under the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple as part of a seismic enhancement called Jack & Burr, Salt Lake City, Utah, October 2021. Image: Intel Intellectual Reserve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Giffard Daily) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted an online update on the renovation of Temple Square Friday as efforts continue to protect the structure from potential earthquakes.

According to an update posted on the church’s website, “The ‘jack and bear’ process, an essential component of the Salt Lake Temple seismic restoration system, continues to move forward.” Pipes filled with reinforced steel, post-tensioned threads and high-strength concrete are laid in the original foundation. These steel tubes are 3.5 to 4 feet in diameter. The soil is removed from the inside of the tubes as it is gradually inserted horizontally. Each tube is 40 feet long, and consists of two 20 feet long pieces welded together. So far, five of the 92 of these pipes have been installed and three have been filled with concrete.”

The deep excavation project, which began after the temple closed nearly two years ago in December 2019, continues on the north side of the temple to prepare for three additional lower levels. “These basements will include leak-proof rooms, two baptisteries, administrative offices, changing rooms, and a tunnel entrance to the temple from the conference center parking garage,” the site’s news release said.

“The next steps will involve pouring a concrete slab as a work surface before concrete pouring begins in the basement for the addition of the temple.”

The construction crews also added five rows of horizontal beams to “further reinforce the vertical steel and concrete columns that make up the partition wall”.

Stone crowns, the small decorative caps used to decorate and embellish towers and gables, “continue to be removed from the towers and the upper north and south walls of the temple. Each stone is carefully cataloged and graded before being transported to storage. Each stone will be reinstalled in the same place where it was originally placed.”

New additional roof trusses were also installed along with the original gables, which will remain in place. The press release said all new trusses will support the upper north and south temple walls as part of the seismic improvements.

Temple Square is expected to reopen in 2024.

Horizontal truss beams are installed to strengthen the vertical columns of the cut-out wall of the temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, October 2021. Photo: Intellectual Preserve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gephardtdaily.com/local/temple-square-earthquake-proofing-continues-jack-and-bore-process-moves-forward/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos