WHO-Unitaid statement on the MPP licensing agreement for molnupiravir

WHO and Unitaid welcome the signing of a voluntary licensing agreement by Half Patent Medicines (MPP) and MSD to facilitate affordable access to molnupiravir, a new drug being tested in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults.

Molnupiravir, the oral antiviral drug studied, reduced the risk of hospitalization in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 by 50% in phase III clinical trials. It is currently being evaluated for inclusion in the WHO guidelines for life on COVID-19 therapy and is awaiting approval for its use from regulatory authorities. If approved, it will be the first oral drug for nonhospitalized mild to moderate patients with COVID-19.

The MPP / MSD licensing agreement is a positive step towards creating a wider approach to treatment as quickly as possible by allowing generic licensees from around the world to stockpile and create more affordable versions of the drug, pending WHO recommendations and other regulatory approvals. This will shorten the time from product authorization to its availability in the 105 low- and middle-income countries covered by the license and where there are no patent infringements and no licensed knowledge is used. We hope that the company will include other key countries in the scope of the agreement in the near future.

We commend MPP for negotiating the license from a public health perspective – in line with the principles of the WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Fund (C-TAP), it is not exclusive and transparent.

We invite the manufacturer to submit clinical trial data to the WHO as soon as possible, so that the agency can evaluate the drug for global use.

Other companies developing vaccines, therapy and diagnostics should consider open and transparent licenses as soon as possible, especially for other promising COVID-19 health technologies, for which we must also ensure wide supply and accessibility in all countries to stop the pandemic. Both Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) and C-TAP, in partnership with MPP, are working to facilitate such licenses and look forward to an open dialogue with relevant developers.