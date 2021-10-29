Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy A11 SM-A115U 32GB Black (T-Mobile)

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

 



About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A115UZKATMB
UPC 0610214664372
Model Samsung Galaxy A11
eBay Product ID (ePID) 26040300493

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-A115U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 5.0 MP, 13.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 2 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Black

