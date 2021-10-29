Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy A11 SM-A115U 32GB Black (T-Mobile)
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A115UZKATMB
|UPC
|0610214664372
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A11
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|26040300493
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|T-Mobile
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-A115U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|5.0 MP, 13.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.4 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|2 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
