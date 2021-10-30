RSL returns home to its ultimate final carrier





HERIMAN, Utah (Friday, October 29, 2021) – Real Salt Lake will return to Rio Tinto for the first two consecutive games to close the core of the 2021 regular season against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, October 30 at 1.:30pm BST and then against the Portland Timbers Wednesday, November 3 at 8:00 pm GMT.

The match will be broadcast live nationally on TUDN and UniMas and locally on KMYU while being accessed locally via live broadcast on the KSL TV app. ESPN 700 will broadcast the radio broadcast in English and Spanish-speaking fans can listen to KBMG Latino 106.3, La Gran D 102.3 and KTUB 1600.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah

Saturday October 30 at 1:00 PM GMT

Saturday RSL vs SJ Game Notes Available Online

Those seeking an Adobe PDF copy of the game guide before Saturday’s competition between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes can be found here. Members of the media who are looking to receive the document as an attachment or have further questions are requested to contact Taran Meyer in the RSL Communications Department by email at [email protected]

Records: Real Salt Lake (13-12-6, 45 points, seventh in the West); San Jose Earthquakes (9-13-10, 37 points, 10th in the West)

Head-to-head: Real Salt Lake hit a record 12-13-11 against the San Jose Earthquakes, most recently beating their Saturday hosts 4-3 on September 15 in a dramatic victory. Rubio Rubin had a double, while Albert Rusnak and Justin Meram scored the remaining two goals.

With only three games left, Real Salt Lake is currently seventh above the playoff streak with 45 points. Only five points separate fourth and ninth place, with RSL in the middle of the group. Unlike the teams directly above and below, RSL has three matches remaining, while the remaining teams only have two, meaning RSL has a nine-point chance compared to the other six. In addition, teams in the playoffs play with each other’s RSL which prevents each team above them from winning. Finally, RSL is one of only two teams battling for a place in the playoffs that still has a positive goal difference, meaning that if another team draws based on points, RSL will take the top seed.

Midfielders Damir Krilac and Albert Rusnak are moving closer to history as they both look to become the first RSL player to double-digit both goals and assists. Krilac added a goal against Dallas last Wednesday, bringing his total to 15 goals and made eight assists. Meanwhile, Rusnak added a goal to bring his total to eight goals and 11 assists. Currently, Kreilach is tied for the fourth-largest combined goal and assist (23) with Valentin Castellanos of the New York City team.

Connections: The two sides do not currently have any direct contacts with each other. However, Justin Gladd, Aaron Herrera and David Ochoa played with JT Marcinkowski and Jackson Yoel in the US Under-23 team.

