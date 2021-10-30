To protect us from earthquakes, SeismicAI only needs three seconds





Regarding natural disasters, earthquakes can be some of the worst. One third of the world’s population today lives in a seismic zone and can be exposed to it at almost any time. And while they may vary in size and scale, their unpredictability can mean billions of dollars in damage and potentially thousands of lives lost if they choose to strike an unaware population.

“No one can tell you that you’re going to have an earthquake in a couple of days – not even two minutes from now,” SeismicAI CEO Benjamin Sasson explained. Sassoon originally joined the company in 2017 as Chief Technology Officer and earlier this year became its CEO. The company claims to have developed a system that uses a combination of algorithms developed at Tel Aviv University using artificial intelligence to help countries determine when an earthquake occurred. And while the purpose is not to prevent this from happening, the SeismicAI software can provide anywhere from 3-90 seconds of warning which might just be the difference between life or death.

SeismicAI CEO Benjamin Sasson. Photo: SeismicAI

“Of course we can’t prevent buildings from falling, but we can reduce a lot of damage by using automated preventative measures,” Sasson explained. Speaking with CTech, he describes a use case in Istanbul, Turkey, which is currently planning an inevitable earthquake strike that could affect its 20 million residents. When we talk to the gas companies in Istanbul, all they want is three seconds to reduce the pressure in the gas pipes. The scenario prevailing in Istanbul is that in the event of a strong earthquake, something will happen in Istanbul…the whole city of Istanbul will be on fire. It will burn because the whole city is sitting on a network of gas pipes.”

Each country prepares for earthquakes in its own way, which makes it difficult for countries to share their systems with each other. Sassoon acknowledges that the United States, which has 143 million Americans vulnerable to serious earthquakes, has an “excellent system” in place to help prevent damage. However, most earthquake early warning systems rely on decades of region-specific empirical data. Simply moving a system offshore can take years for it to catch up with the required data.

SeismicAI avoids this problem by integrating different types of sensors into its physical systems to get reliable and accurate results, usually up and running in just 2-3 weeks. Then it uses low-magnitude earthquakes, usually around 2.5, and takes their data to help tweak algorithms and predict earthquakes larger than more than five. Today, the company collaborates with academic institutions and government agencies in Israel, Canada, Turkey and India to implement its services and help businesses or citizens get early warnings when a danger occurs.

“If an earthquake is detected in the Himalayas, it will give about 90 seconds or more of warning time to the residents in the New Daily. If we are talking about something closer, if it happens in the Dead Sea, it will give Tel Aviv 10 seconds.”

Of course, warning times depend on how well residents rest near the epicenter of any given earthquake. “If you’re sitting on top of the epicenter, there probably isn’t much we can do. The only thing our system sells for is time.” Sassoon highlights that in Los Angeles, 12,000 people could die if an earthquake occurred at any time, simply because rescuers would not have access to those trapped in the elevators. If SeismicAI is deployed by government or privately owned buildings, it can use a 2-3 second warning to quickly and automatically stop at the nearest floor and open its doors to those inside. An example of a SeismicAI tracking in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: SeismicAI

SeismicAI has two deployment models: The first is a private network similar to the one used in Istanbul. The Company has complete control over the network and its alert systems which can be deployed via SMS, mobile application or any other method. This unit allows SeismicAI to replicate its model and partner with different regions and local companies that help maintain the system “as feet on the ground”. The second model is emerging in countries like India, which operates through a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority and a local equivalent in India. In this case, the customer is the government that buys the service and is therefore responsible for the alerts.

SeismicAI currently has 12 employees and is looking for funding so it can expand its operations in the private typical portion of its business. While the company can enjoy the fruits of the Indian deal that it says has cost the government $160 million, it describes private networks as the main driver for growing its business. He concluded that “the government sector has huge potential, but things are moving slowly.” We expect revenue from the government sector only at the end of next year. But we expect revenue from the private sector using the private network in the second quarter of 2022.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3921190,00.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos