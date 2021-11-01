Partnership between ImageCat and Global Earthquake Model (GEM) Provides Effective Access to Global GEM Hazard and Seismic Hazard Information | News





LOS ANGELES, November 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The ImageCat and Global Earthquake Model (GEM) partnership provides efficient access to global GEM seismic hazard information through multiple risk management decision support platforms from ImageCat Inhance® and FACFinder™. Global seismic risk and risk modeling products are already available in these platforms and provide geospatial information layers for insurance and risk management clients to quickly assess relative earthquake risk.

“GEM is keen to start a new chapter of partnering with ImageCat in mutually providing risk, exposure and risk information to support the global risk and disaster management needs of our partners and customers,” said John Schneider, General Secretary of GEM. “We have already collaborated successfully on many projects over the past decade, so this partnership is the next logical step in developing our relationship.”

“GEM provides global seismic risk data and risk products that are essential to our insurance platform customers involved in disaster risk management, reducing economic losses and saving human lives,” said Chuparup Ghosh. “Through this partnership, we are able to provide access to high-quality earthquake and hazard risk data.”

ImageCat’s flagship exposure product, Inhance®, is a leading solution to exposure data problems and provides a suite of analysis tools to help (re)insurance, manage agents and general brokers in visualizing their property exposures for completeness, accuracy, and suitability.

FACFinder™ is an exposure aggregation and risk mapping platform for optional underwriters that allows them to monitor exposure aggregation and perform better risk analysis. It provides a quick and simple way to identify existing risk locations and their exposure to risks and allows them to understand the effects of adding new optional locations to their business book.

To learn more about how GEM seismic hazard data can help your business, please join the Inhance Global Data Partner web-based technical tutorial by registering here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fp1i8QIqQ9SryMAMJi0WkA

About GEM: GEM is a global public-private partnership and non-profit organization headquartered in Pavia, Italy. GEM develops and publishes open data, models, and tools for earthquake risk assessment and earthquake resilience worldwide. The GEM modeling platform, OpenQuake is widely used by academics, the financial/insurance sector, engineers and governments for earthquake risk and earthquake modeling applications.

About ImageCat: ImageCat is an international risk management innovation company that supports the global risk and disaster management needs of the insurance industry, governments and NGOs. As a leading provider of risk and disaster management technologies, ImageCat is highly regarded for products, services, and research and development activities, which target decision support needs throughout the disaster management cycle.

ImageCat and GEM recently worked with six other organizations on the recently completed METEOR project providing exposure data for nearly 50 countries, and protocols and standards for exposure data collection and analysis with the aim of helping developing countries bridge the knowledge gap in the formulation of disaster risk management strategy.

Media connection

Sales.ImageCat, ImageCat, +1 3236102620, [email protected]

Twitter Facebook

Source ImageCat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_business/imagecat-and-global-earthquake-model-gem-partnership-provides-efficient-access-to-gems-global-seismic-hazard/article_88a0ac5b-d71a-57ea-a6e7-288803a5194e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos