Connect with us

Uncategorized

Sonim XP8 XP8800 64GB – Black (Unlocked) Smartphone (Dual SIM)-BRAND NEW IN BOX

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 



Sonim XP8 XP8800 64GB – Black (Unlocked) Smartphone (Dual SIM)-BRAND NEW IN BOX

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Sonim
MPN XP8800
GTIN 0096962276171
UPC 0096962276171
Model XP8
eBay Product ID (ePID) 16037373888

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number XP8800
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, LTE
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Features Bluetooth Enabled, 4K Video Recording, Wi-Fi Capable, Speakerphone, GPS, Rugged, Music Player
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
SIM Card Slot Dual SIM
Manufacturer Color Black

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: