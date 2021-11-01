On World Cities Day 2021, the WHO is urging countries to build resilient and healthy cities





More than half of the world’s population already lives in cities. By 2050, that share is expected to increase to almost 70%. On World Cities Day 2021, we see how this rapid urban growth presents challenges and opportunities. The climate crisis and the COVID-19 crisis have exacerbated existing social injustices and vulnerabilities in our communities and our health systems, especially in cities. Inadequate housing and transportation, poor sanitation and waste management, and air quality that does not meet WHO guidelines remain major problems in many cities. The lack of space for safe walking, cycling and active living also makes cities epicenters of the epidemic of non-communicable diseases and drivers of climate change. But the WHO has seen cities respond quickly and innovatively to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and protect citizens from viruses, including adapting the way people travel, maintaining food security, and protecting older people and marginalized populations. During the pandemic, many cities strengthened existing networks and partnerships with communities to best respond to people’s needs, while strengthening cross-sectoral cooperation and strong health sector leadership. The WHO supports cities in building and shaping these policies and actions. The organization wants to ensure that this progress continues so that cities are better prepared to deal with future health emergencies. Cities with a strong focus on public transport, access to blue and green areas and where people are easy to walk on will be more accessible, provide more equal access to goods and services and a healthier living environment. It has been observed that urban farmers ’markets – by connecting consumers with local producers of fresh fruit and vegetables – prevent disease and promote health, improve social well-being, and also address climate change and environmental degradation. They also helped residents cope with the effects of public health measures, such as closure due to COVID-19. What does building urban resilience look like? Governments should integrate health, emergency preparedness, equity, and nature considerations into urban and regional planning policies and interventions, including economic impacts and cost-benefit assessments. They should promote land use policies and interventions that create diverse, compact, green and well-connected cities, and provide sustainable funding and resources to achieve a healthy urban environment for people and nature. As a matter of priority, they should also prepare – at the highest level of government in all Member States – for health emergencies in cities and urban areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/29-10-2021-on-world-cities-day-2021-who-calls-on-countries-to-build-resilient-and-healthy-cities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos