Harry Styles’ MSG match shakes the roof over boxing





Harry Styles performed two separate shows at Madison Square Garden for Halloween. On Saturday, a boxing match was held directly below the main arena. A video clip on Twitter showed the roof shaking and commenters said it felt like an “earthquake”. Loading something is loading.

Harry Styles made a stunning impression on boxing fans at Madison Square Garden last Saturday night when the concert caused the venue to shake “like an earthquake.”

Styles’ concert (the first night of a special holiday tour date for Halloween, dubbed Harrywin) was taking place in New York City’s main plaza, while a boxing match was held at the Hulu Theater below. Apparently the show that ran out completely had people jumping and dancing enough to move the floor underneath.

Video from a live commentary of the evening’s match between Jose Zepeda and Gozo “The Prodigy” Vargas (broadcast on ESPN) shows the ceiling of the Hulu Theater rebounding.

—emma (@wotdarling) Oct 31, 2021

“Oh my gosh, I’m a little scared now of what’s going on above me,” said one commenter. “I’m not going to lie to you, man. This place is shaking.”

Another commenter in the video replied: “Harry Styles’ Harry Styles party is taking place right above us here in the big building at Madison Square Garden and it looks like an earthquake in this place.”

Sports journalist Ed Easton Jr. also tweeted about the event, saying Styles’ show was “so insane that it caused a panic as the ceiling shook.”

—Ed Easton Jr. (EdEastonJr) Oct 31, 2021

World Boxing News opened its report on the fight of the night by saying, “The building shook physically as Styles played into a crowd of punches.”

Saturday saw Styles’ fourth appearance at Madison Square Garden on his latest tour. In total, he performed five completely sold-out shows in the arena (which can seat up to 19,812 people for the events).

On Saturday night, Styles was dressed in his very own Harrywin costume. He was dressed in a custom Gucci costume in the style of Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz”, while his pals wore their own Gucci costumes.

Insider music reporter Kali Ahlgrim attended the second night of Harrywin on Sunday, where Styles and the band both dressed up as clowns (again, in custom Gucci outfits). You can read more about the highlights from the Sunday show here, and see the night’s best fan fashions here.

