



ISLAMABAD: Relief cash payments from Sensation started Monday to all Harnai earthquake families as immediate relief and after approval by the Prime Minister on October 9, 2021, the Federal Government announced a relief package for all Harnai families.

Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said, “A sum of Rs 12,000 will be provided to each family in Harnai. About 18,000 families in Harnai will benefit from the relief funds. In the interest of transparency, all payments are made through the biometric-enabled Ehsaas payment system.”

She also thanked the Balochistan Regional Government, the Armed Forces, Ihsas Regional Team and other stakeholders for their collaborative support in ensuring the smooth delivery of relief funds from Ihsas.

The Wali of Balochistan, Syed Zuhur Ahmed Agha, visited Ihsaas Pay Camps in Harnai on Saturday noon to inaugurate Ihsaas payment for the affected people. Browse arrangements and meet people who collect coins.

In Harnai, the Governor of Balochistan was also joined by senior officers of the Armed Forces, the Commissioner of the Sibi Division, the Directorate-General of the Regional Disaster Management Authority, and senior officials in a sense including the DG Balochistan and the DG CCT.

Seamless push-ups started at all three facilities – Charagh, Harnai and Khost, with seven sensation push camps set up at Charagh Civil Hospital, Municipal Committee Office, Civil Hospital, Reproductive Health Hospital, Charagh, PMDC Rest House, Charage, Livestock. Harnai office and Khost Civil Hospital.

Among them, Harnai Civil Hospital and RHC Sharag Hospital will provide payments to women exclusively while both men and women will receive payments from Khost Civil Hospital. Nearest payment sites in the neighborhood.

Under the Shock Responder Sense Registry, post-earthquake registry offices were also established in Harnai affected areas to register families eligible for financial assistance through Ahsa’s regular cash transfer programmes. Harnai was badly damaged by the October 7, 2021 earthquake that hit different parts of Balochistan.

To assess the initial extent of post-disaster support required from the Federal Government, Dr. Sanya made a visit to Harnai, immediately after the earthquake on special directives from the Prime Minister.

