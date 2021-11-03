Nepal PM Deuba thanks Modi for COVID vaccines, post-earthquake aid during first meeting | world News





Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the timely provision of coronavirus vaccines to his country.

Holding personal talks for the first time since taking over as Prime Minister earlier this year, Deuba also thanked the latter for the assistance provided by India in the wake of the devastating earthquake in 2015. The duo met on the sidelines of the ongoing COP26 UN World Leaders Summit. in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a private briefing on Modi’s visit to Glasgow, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Deuba is grateful for India’s help in rebuilding homes, schools and many cultural sites after the earthquake.

“The Prime Minister of Nepal began by thanking the Prime Minister for India’s assistance to Nepal in post-earthquake relief – the construction of 50,000 homes in Gorkha district. A number of schools, hospitals and a number of cultural sites have been restored. That were badly damaged by the earthquake. He also talked about the oil pipeline. The cross-border connecting part of India and Nepal and the utility of the pipeline.”

He added, “He also thanked the Prime Minister for the timely provision of vaccines to Nepal, including the one million doses that have just been made available. He also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal at his earliest convenience.”

Earlier today, Modi and his Nepalese counterpart noted the excellent cooperation between the two countries during the pandemic, particularly through the provision of vaccines and medical equipment from India to Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said this is Modi’s first meeting with Deuba after a phone conversation between the duo in July this year when the latter took over as Nepal’s prime minister.

“The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic especially by providing vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the border,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation, including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of External Affairs spokeswoman, Arindam Bagci, said the leaders discussed the issue of climate change and Covid-19. “PMnarendramodi met Nepalese Prime Minister SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since Prime Minister Deuba took office, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen our close bilateral relationship. We also discussed climate, COVID-19 and decided to work together after PM Deuba took office,” Bagi said in a tweet.

(with input from agencies)



